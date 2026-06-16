HonorHealth announces CEO transition plan; EVP John Neil, MD, MMM, named successor to Todd LaPorte

HonorHealth CEO Todd LaPorte and President Dr. John Neil HonorHealth CEO Todd LaPorte HonorHealth President Dr. John Neil

HonorHealth announced a planned CEO transition, naming John Neil, MD, MMM, as successor to Todd LaPorte, effective March 1, 2027.

I am honored to build on the strong foundation Todd and our teams have created. Together, we'll continue advancing our mission of improving the health and well-being of those we serve.” — John Neil, M.D.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HonorHealth today announced that Chief Executive Officer Todd LaPorte will transition from his role in March 2027 following more than a decade of transformative leadership. The HonorHealth Board of Directors has named John Neil, MD, MMM, current Executive Vice President, Chief Physician Executive and Chief Strategy Officer, as his successor.As part of a planned leadership transition, Dr. Neil will assume the role of President immediately, prior to becoming CEO on March 1, 2027. LaPorte will remain CEO until that date, after which he will serve as a strategic advisor to the CEO.LaPorte’s tenure has been defined by strong growth, innovation and a deep commitment to advancing healthcare in the communities HonorHealth serves. Under his leadership, HonorHealth has:• Expanded its network of care locations and services across the region — now with more than 270 access points• Supported recovery and stabilized operations for distressed hospitals in the Valley• Enhanced clinical excellence and quality outcomes for patients• Strengthened its financial performance and long-term sustainability• Elevated the national profile of HonorHealth Research Institute• Navigated through a global pandemic• Deepened a commitment to community health initiatives, outreach and partnerships“HonorHealth is in an exceptionally strong position today,” said LaPorte. “We have built tremendous momentum, and I am confident about the organization’s future. It has been an honor to serve alongside such a dedicated team, and I look forward to supporting the next chapter of leadership.”In his new role as strategic advisor to the CEO, LaPorte will continue focusing on community impact, healthcare advocacy and key initiatives that benefit the organization and the broader healthcare landscape.Dr. Neil brings extensive clinical and executive leadership experience and has played a key role in advancing physician integration, care delivery, strategic growth and a people-first culture across the network.“John is a highly respected leader who understands our mission, our people and our communities,” said Mike Welborn, HonorHealth Board Chair. “He has served the medical mission of this community in some capacity for the past 27 years, and his leadership will ensure continuity while driving continued innovation and growth.”“I am honored to step into this role and build on the strong foundation Todd and our teams have created,” said Dr. Neil. “HonorHealth is well positioned for the future, and I look forward to working with our team to continue advancing our mission of improving the health and well-being of those we serve.”The transition reflects HonorHealth’s commitment to long-term strategic planning and leadership continuity, ensuring the organization remains well positioned for continued success.###About HonorHealthHonorHealth is one of Arizona’s largest nonprofit healthcare systems, serving a population of five million people in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area. The comprehensive network encompasses nine acute-care hospitals, an extensive medical group with primary, specialty and urgent care services, a cancer care network, outpatient surgery centers, clinical research, medical education, a foundation, an accountable care organization, community services and more. With more than 17,000 team members, 4,000+ affiliated providers and over 1,300 volunteers, HonorHealth seamlessly blends collaborative care and approachable expertise to improve health and well-being. People often say care feels different here -- because it does. Learn more at HonorHealth.com.

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