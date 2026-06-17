LAS VEGAS FAMILY LAW FIRM LOWEST PRICE LAWYERS CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF SERVICE AND MORE THAN 10,000 CASES HANDLED

Las Vegas divorce lawyer Jennifer Isso, owner of Lowest Price Lawyer, celebrates 10 years of serving Clark County, Nevada families. Las Vegas Family Law Firm Lowest Price Lawyers Logo

Lowest Price Lawyers celebrates 10 years of service and more than 10,000 cases handled for Las Vegas divorce and child custody clients.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lowest Price Lawyers, a Las Vegas-based law firm founded by divorce lawyer Jennifer Isso, is celebrating 10 years of serving Southern Nevada families and surpassing a significant milestone of more than 10,000 cases handled throughout the firm's history.Over the past decade, Lowest Price Lawyers has built a reputation for providing accessible and affordable legal representation to individuals and families facing some of life's most challenging legal situations, including divorce, child custody disputes, child support matters, paternity cases, guardianships, and other family law issues.Founded by Las Vegas divorce and child custody Jennifer Isso, the firm was established with a simple mission: make quality legal representation more affordable and accessible to families throughout Clark County and Southern Nevada."Reaching 10 years in business and serving clients in more than 10,000 cases is a milestone that reflects the trust our clients have placed in our firm," said Jennifer Isso, founder of Lowest Price Lawyers and owner of Best Family Lawyers. "Every case represents a family, a parent, or an individual seeking guidance through a difficult situation. We are grateful for the opportunity to help thousands of people move forward with their lives."As demand for family law services continues to grow throughout Southern Nevada, Lowest Price Lawyers has expanded its legal services while maintaining its commitment to affordability and client-focused representation.The firm's experience spans a wide range of family law matters, including:• Divorce and legal separation• Child custody and parenting time disputes• Child support modifications• Paternity actions• Guardianship matters• Temporary Protective Orders (TPOs)• Relocation and move-away cases• Post-decree modifications• Family court litigationJennifer Isso has become a recognized name within the Las Vegas legal community through her work advocating for parents and children in family court. Her commitment to protecting the best interests of children and helping families navigate difficult transitions has contributed to the firm's continued growth and long-term success.The firm's 10-year anniversary comes during a period of continued expansion, including the launch and growth of Best Family Lawyers, further increasing legal resources available to clients throughout Las Vegas and Clark County.Today, Lowest Price Lawyers continues to serve clients seeking experienced representation from a Las Vegas divorce lawyer and Las Vegas child custody lawyer while remaining focused on affordability, accessibility, and results.As the firm enters its second decade of service, Jennifer Isso and her team remain committed to helping Nevada families resolve legal disputes, protect their rights, and build a stronger future.For more information about Lowest Price Lawyers, visit www.lowestpricelawyers.com About Lowest Price LawyersLowest Price Lawyers is a Las Vegas-based law firm serving clients throughout Clark County and Southern Nevada. Founded by attorney Jennifer Isso, the firm provides legal services in family law, divorce, child custody, child support, guardianship, and related matters. Since its founding, the firm has handled more than 10,000 cases and has spent the past decade helping individuals and families navigate complex legal challenges.CONTACT LOWEST PRICE LAWYERS:Lowest Price LawyersLas Vegas, NevadaPhone: 702-937-7033

Rachel shares her real experience working with Las Vegas divorce lawyer Jennifer Isso during a difficult family court matter.

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