TANJAREEN THOMAS Joins New BET Original Comedy Series LOT PATROL Premiering June 30, 2026 on BET

Tanjareen Thomas, actress/comedian (photo by Nick Larson) Tanjareen Thomas behind the scenes of BET's new series LOT PATROL

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actress and comedian Tanjareen Thomas stars as Officer Sharlett in the new BET original mockumentary-style workplace comedy series LOT PATROL, premiering June 30, 2026.Tanjareen emerges in the ensemble cast as a series regular alongside DeRay Davis, Carl Payne, Tamera Kissen, Darius McCrary, and comedians Skeet Carter, TK Kirkland, and Alex Thomas.Created by Manny Halley and Ernest L. Dancy, LOT PATROL follows a mismatched team of eccentric security guards assigned to patrol the chaotic backlot of a major Hollywood studio. The series explores the unpredictable world behind the scenes as the guards contend with unruly actors, rogue crew members, and their own complicated personal lives.Tanjareen portrays Sharlett, one of the studio's security officers whose ambitions stretch far beyond the guard shack. Sharlett’s incessant love for free food and celebrity selfies add to the comedy, while placing her squarely in the middle of the action.Thrilled to join the team, Tanjareen was inspired by the collaborative environment. "I've known DeRay Davis for years. But I loved working with him on this because I'd never seen the main lead of a sitcom constantly create jokes out of thin air and offer them to other actors," shares Tanjareen. "DeRay was such a self-less quarterback for our show."The role marks another notable television credit for Tanjareen, whose career has spanned comedy and drama across multiple platforms. Audiences may recognize her from BET's The Michael Blackson Show, where she was a regular on the series, as well as from 8 seasons of the sitcom Family Time and 2 seasons of the comedy series Millennials. Her television work also includes recurring appearances on Freeform's Famous in Love and guest roles on HBO’s Insecure and Curb Your Enthusiasm.Beyond television, Tanjareen has appeared in the feature film Johnson Family Vacation and continues to expand her screen work with leading movie roles, most recently Onyx, a sci-fi for BET, and Hands, a fight film for ALLBLK. She is currently filming a psychological thriller to be announced soon.To keep her comedy skills sharp, Tanjareen maintains a monthly residency at Flappers Comedy Club, where she produces and performs in her own stand-up comedy show. She is also married to a fellow comedian.A native of Inglewood, California, Tanjareen studied Media Management & Production at California State University, Northridge (CSUN). In addition to her acting career, she is a wellness consultant, motivational speaker, and an advocate for causes supporting individuals experiencing homelessness and survivors of domestic violence.For more about Tanjareen Thomas visit: Tanjareen.com Follow on Instagram: @OfficialTanjareen

Official Trailer - LOT PATROL

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