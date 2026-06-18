INFINITI Boot Camp Introduces Updated Safety Manager Training Experience Led by Bill Dorfner

You're Invited to INFINITI's Boot Camp

New Dallas event dates give fleet safety leaders a stronger way to address risk, culture and profitability

The fleets that survive the next 10 years will operationalize safety. Boot Camp teaches you how.” — Jay Wommack

TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INFINITI Fleet Safety Training invites fleet and safety leadership to attend its updated INFINITI Boot Camp, a fully hosted safety leadership experience built for companies that want to take greater control of their safety program to improve risk and profitability.

Upcoming Boot Camp dates are listed on the Fleet Safety Training Boot Camp page with only a few seats left for the upcoming dates.

Since 2014, INFINITI Boot Camp has helped safety managers, risk leaders and fleet professionals strengthen the way their teams approach training. The updated program gives attendees a practical look at the pressures shaping trucking today, and the systems needed to respond with more consistency.

This is not a sit-and-listen seminar. Boot Camp is designed to help fleet and safety leaders examine what is happening inside their own operations, understand where risk is being created, and return to their company with a clear plan of action to target the underlying employee behaviors that affect risk, efficiency, and profitability.

This updated experience also introduces Bill Dorfner, INFINITI’s new Safety & Risk Training Manager, as the head of the program.

Bill brings a strong background in fleet safety, risk management, and law enforcement to the INFINITI team. Before joining INFINITI, he served as Senior Fleet Safety Manager at Nirvana Insurance, where he helped build the company’s fleet safety services program from the ground up.

He previously served as Director of Safety for Carolina Group of Companies, where he supported more than 500 drivers and commercial vehicles across multiple DOT authorities. Bill is also a Certified Director of Safety through NATMI and serves as a NATMI instructor.

Before entering the trucking industry, Bill spent 12 years in law enforcement with a focus on traffic enforcement, crash investigation, and accident reconstruction. That experience now shapes the way he helps fleets look at safety before an incident becomes a claim, a lawsuit or a pattern of repeat losses.

“Bill understands safety from the roadside, the fleet office and the risk management side of the business,” said Jay Wommack, INFINITI Fleet Safety Training CEO and founder. “That combination makes him the right person to lead Boot Camp into its next phase.”

The updated Boot Camp agenda includes new and refreshed modules focused on the current state of trucking, managing safety beyond the driver, and building a stronger safety culture. Additional sessions address accident response, root cause analysis, and insurance renewals. Attendees will also explore how to use AI responsibly inside a safety program and how to create custom training content without needing a studio-level production setup. Every module uncovers at least one area where consistent safety or training can have a measurable impact on Operating Ratios.

Fleet and safety leaders will leave with more than just ideas. Boot Camp empowers attendees with practical strategies they can deploy at their company to support stronger training habits, cleaner documentation, and better risk conversations with leadership.

The program also includes hands-on learning with the INFINITI LMS, peer discussion with other safety professionals, and direct access to industry-focused guidance throughout the event. Certified safety managers are eligible to receive NATMI continuing education credits by attending.

The event is free to attend. INFINITI also covers the cost of a flight and hotel for qualifying companies with 50 or more drivers.

Fleet and safety professionals can reserve their seat now at:

https://infinitifleetsafety.com/safety-manager-training-event/

For questions, call 972-232-7305.

Join Us as We Celebrate 27 Years of Improving Safety, Reducing Risk, and Driving Operational Efficiency with INFINITI Fleet Safety Training

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