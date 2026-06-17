HERBCELL Launches Japanese Professional Herbal Peeling System and Opens Global Distribution Opportunities

HERBCELL HERBCELL01 HERBCELL02

A salon-exclusive skincare system developed and manufactured in Japan, offering both peeling and non-peeling treatment options for facial and body skincare.

横浜市, 神奈川県, JAPAN, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ant Co., Ltd. , a Japanese beauty company specializing in professional salon products, announced the global launch of HERBCELL , a professional herbal peeling system designed exclusively for beauty salons, esthetic professionals, and skincare practitioners.HERBCELL is a Japanese professional herbal peeling brand that combines peeling and non-peeling treatment protocols within a single skincare system. Developed from real salon experience and manufactured in Japan, HERBCELL was created to help beauty professionals provide customized skincare treatments based on individual client needs, lifestyles, and treatment goals.As consumer demand for personalized skincare continues to grow, beauty salons increasingly face the challenge of serving clients who have different expectations regarding downtime, treatment intensity, and visible skin renewal. While some clients prefer gentle skin management with minimal downtime, others seek more intensive treatment experiences.HERBCELL addresses this challenge by allowing salons to offer both peeling and non-peeling treatment options, creating greater flexibility in treatment planning and client consultation.Developed from Real Salon ExperienceHERBCELL was developed based on feedback from beauty salon owners, estheticians, and skincare professionals.The beauty industry has become increasingly competitive, requiring salons not only to deliver quality treatments but also to create differentiated service menus that encourage long-term client relationships and repeat visits.The HERBCELL system was designed to support salons by providing flexible treatment protocols that can be adapted to different client concerns and skincare objectives.Professional Hybrid Herbal Peeling SystemHERBCELL utilizes professional treatment protocols incorporating marine-derived micro-spicules and carefully selected cosmetic ingredients.Key features include:• Peeling and non-peeling treatment options in one professional system• Salon-exclusive professional skincare products• Suitable for facial and body treatment programs• Customizable treatment protocols• Professional training and certification programs• Marketing and implementation support• Developed and manufactured in Japan• Designed for long-term skin management programsExpanding Opportunities Beyond Facial TreatmentsConsumer interest in body skincare continues to expand globally.HERBCELL can be incorporated into facial treatments as well as professional body care programs, including back care, upper arm treatments, décolleté care, and other customized skincare services.This flexibility enables salons to diversify their treatment menus while creating additional opportunities for client retention and business growth.Supporting Sustainable Salon Business GrowthHERBCELL was designed not only as a skincare product but as a professional treatment system that supports salon business development.The system allows salons to build premium treatment programs, recurring skincare plans, and customized service packages that encourage long-term client relationships.By offering multiple treatment approaches within a single brand, beauty professionals can provide more personalized recommendations based on client preferences and treatment goals.Professional Training and CertificationTo support successful implementation, HERBCELL provides:• Online training programs• In-person training opportunities• Professional treatment manuals• Certification diplomas• Consultation and implementation support• Marketing support materialsThese resources are designed to help both experienced professionals and salons introducing herbal peeling services for the first time.Made in Japan Professional SkincareJapan is internationally recognized for its commitment to quality, precision, and innovation in beauty and skincare.HERBCELL reflects these values through its product development philosophy, professional education programs, and salon-focused support system.The company aims to contribute to the global beauty industry by providing Japanese professional skincare solutions that help salons deliver personalized treatment experiences and long-term client satisfaction.Global Partner ProgramAnt Co., Ltd. is currently seeking:• Beauty salon partners• Professional educators and trainers• Beauty distributors and wholesalers• International business partners• Academy and training organizationsThe company plans to expand HERBCELL internationally through strategic partnerships with beauty professionals and organizations seeking high-quality Japanese skincare solutions.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is HERBCELL?HERBCELL is a Japanese professional herbal peeling brand developed exclusively for beauty salons. It provides both peeling and non-peeling treatment options within a single professional skincare system.Who can use HERBCELL?HERBCELL is designed for beauty professionals, estheticians, skincare practitioners, beauty salons, and professional training organizations.What makes HERBCELL different?Unlike many herbal peeling systems that focus on only one treatment approach, HERBCELL offers both peeling and non-peeling protocols, allowing professionals to customize treatments according to client needs.Where is HERBCELL manufactured?HERBCELL is developed and manufactured in Japan.Does HERBCELL offer training?Yes. HERBCELL provides professional training, treatment manuals, certification diplomas, and ongoing implementation support.About HERBCELLHERBCELL is a Japanese professional herbal peeling brand developed exclusively for beauty salons. Combining customizable treatment protocols, professional education, and salon business support, HERBCELL helps beauty professionals provide personalized skincare experiences while building sustainable treatment programs.About Ant Co., Ltd.Ant Co., Ltd. operates beauty salons, develops professional beauty products, provides OEM development services, supports salon business growth, and offers web marketing and consulting services for the beauty industry.Media ContactArisa ItoCEOAnt Co., Ltd.Website:HERBCELL:Wholesale & Distribution:Email:info@ante-salon.comLocation:Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan

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