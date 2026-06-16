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Trump’s own DOJ confirms Governor Gavin Newsom is right

 

Taken together, the reporting confirms a disturbing picture: Following Trump’s call for Governor Newsom’s arrest, Trump’s political appointees were pressuring prosecutors to build a case against Governor Newsom and the First Partner and federal investigators have been searching for evidence of “wrongdoing.” Trump’s DOJ chose a target and has gone looking for a crime.

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Trump’s own DOJ confirms Governor Gavin Newsom is right

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