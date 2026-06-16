VICA Announces Leadership Transition: Stuart Waldman Departs after 18 Years of Service

Stuart Waldman

Stuart Waldman concludes his historic tenure as Valley Industry and Commerce Association (VICA) President in July.

VAN NUYS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Board of Directors of the Valley Industry and Commerce Association (VICA) announces today that Stuart Waldman will be concluding his historic tenure as President, effective July 10, 2026, to accept a new leadership position in the Los Angeles region.For nearly 19 years, Stuart has been a tireless champion for the San Fernando Valley business community. His leadership has been defined by a deep commitment to economic growth, advocacy, and a vision that has fundamentally shaped the region. Under his stewardship, VICA has achieved landmark victories, including helping bring the Olympics to the Valley, securing critical transportation investments, and ensuring that the voice of Valley employers is heard at every level of government."Serving this organization has been one of the greatest privileges of my professional life," Waldman shared in his message to the Board. "I am incredibly grateful for the friendships, trust, support, and partnership that so many of you have given me over the years.”The VICA Board of Directors expresses its deepest gratitude to Stuart for his decades of service. His legacy of integrity and effective advocacy has left VICA in a position of unprecedented strength. We wish him immense success in his new role, where we know he will continue to be a powerful force for the Southern California business community.As VICA looks to the future, a formal Search Committee has been established to identify the organization's next executive leadership. This committee is currently at work, reviewing candidates and guiding the transition process to ensure a seamless continuation of VICA's mission.About Valley Industry & Commerce Association (VICA)Founded in 1949, Valley Industry & Commerce Association is a leading voice for business through public policy, legislative advocacy, grassroots efforts, and community engagement at all levels of government, serving the greater San Fernando Valley and its surrounding region. VICA’s mission is to enhance the economic vitality of the greater San Fernando Valley region by advocating for a better business climate and quality of life. For more information, visit www.vica.com

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