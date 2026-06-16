Advanced U-turns are opening on Interstate 25, and we want YOU to help name them!

– We need your help coming up with a name for a New Mexico roadway feature, the Advanced U-turn.

As part of the ongoing improvements along the I-25 corridor at Comanche Road and Montgomery Boulevard, new Advanced U-Turns (AUTs) are being added to help improve traffic flow and reduce congestion at the interchanges.

These U-turns allow drivers to safely make a U-turn before reaching the main intersection, helping reduce delays, improve signal efficiency, and keep traffic moving more smoothly through the corridor.

The Advanced U-Turns will be located at both the Comanche Road and Montgomery Boulevard interchanges and are one of several features being incorporated to enhance safety and mobility for motorists traveling through the area.

Texas has famously named the AUTs “Texas Turnarounds”, but we obviously aren’t Texas, and we honestly think we can do better. Plus, if our snowplow names have taught us anything, it is that there is a lot of creativity in the Land of Enchantment.

Contest details:

Submission period is now through Friday, June 26, at noon.

Rules:

Each person can submit one name only.

No vulgar, profane, or inappropriate language.

Politically inspired names, including plays on politicians’ names or slogans, will not be considered. This contest is meant to be fun and nonpartisan.

NMDOT will review all submissions and select a winner, the name will be used as part of announcements regarding the new traffic feature.