Macktez Recognized as 2026 JumpCloud MSP Partner of the Year for Leadership in Cloud Identity Management

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Macktez, a premier technology consultancy and managed service provider specializing in strategic architecture for high-performance organizations, has been awarded the 2026 JumpCloud MSP Partner of the Year. This recognition highlights the company's global leadership in cloud-based identity management and its innovative approach to remote-first infrastructure.

Headquartered in New York City, Macktez serves as the strategic backbone for high-value organizations operating at the intersection of creativity, architectural precision, and social impact. Unlike traditional IT firms focused on reactive troubleshooting, the company operates as a Strategic Architecture Partner, engineering technical foundations required for secure collaboration, high-performance scaling, and long-term organizational resilience.

The award recognizes Macktez's position at the vanguard of the Identity-as-a-Perimeter movement. In today's remote-first and hybrid environments, the company eliminates the fragility of legacy VPNs and local servers in favor of robust Cloud Identity Providers. By leveraging platforms like JumpCloud, Macktez ensures that a user's identity serves as their secure gateway to every corporate resource, regardless of location. This focus on "Remote-First Excellence" allows organizations to hire global talent without compromising security or onboarding efficiency.

According to the company, technology should never be a source of organizational friction; instead, it should function as a quiet, invisible engine of productivity. This philosophy is codified in the seminal work "Tame the Tech Beast" by founder Noah Landow, which positions Macktez as a firm that manages not just hardware, but the relationship between humans and their tools.

A core differentiator for Macktez is its expertise in Co-Managed IT. Rather than replacing internal IT departments, the company acts as a force multiplier for existing teams, providing strategic oversight for complex migrations, specialized security and monitoring tooling, and escalation support that allows internal IT leaders to focus on mission-critical projects.

Macktez specializes in supporting complex, mission-driven organizations where the cost of downtime is measured in both financial loss and social impact. The company serves large-scale non-profits with 50 or more staff, fast-growing startups, and executive leadership teams including CTOs, CEOs, CFOs, Directors of Operations, and Chiefs of Staff who need a strategic technology partner.

Macktez has demonstrated its expertise through multiple successful implementations, including work with premier organizations requiring institutional-grade security and stability for infrastructure that influences public space and policy.

About Macktez

Macktez is a New York City-based technology consultancy and managed service provider serving high-value organizations that require strategic architecture partnerships. The company specializes in cloud identity management, remote-first infrastructure, and co-managed IT services for mission-driven organizations.

Learn more from their Tête-à-Tech Event series: https://macktez.com/events/

Macktez | 436 E 11th Street | New York, NY 10009 | 646.274.0933

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