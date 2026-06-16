National WWI Museum and Memorial Introduces All-Access Ticket for FIFA Fan Festival™ Kansas City Dates

FIFA Fan Festival™ at the National Photo Credit: Michael Edwards WWI Museum and Memorial

Visitors to the Museum and Memorial will receive guaranteed entry to FIFA Fan Festival™

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National WWI Museum and Memorial is offering an All-Access Ticket for visitors during FIFA Fan Festival™ operating dates this summer. On select dates through July 11, the Museum and Memorial will serve as a gateway to the FIFA Fan Festival™ hosted on its south lawn — and all Museum ticket holders will receive guaranteed entry to experience the FIFA Fan Festival™, even when the 25,000-person capacity limit is reached.The All-Access Ticket provides a unique benefit to visitors, ensuring seamless access to both the Museum and Memorial and the FIFA Fan Festival™ experience during one of the most anticipated sporting events in the world. The Museum and Memorial will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the FIFA World Cup™ period, offering visitors a world-class cultural destination and a chance to explore its newest exhibition, The Beautiful Game , about the intersection of soccer and WWI.Beyond the cultural experience, the Museum and Memorial offers FIFA Fan Festival™ attendees a welcome respite from the elements. Visitors can cool off in air-conditioned galleries, take shelter from summer heat or rain, and access indoor restroom facilities — a real comfort during a long day of outdoor festivities in Kansas City's summer weather.All-Access Ticket Pricing• Adults: $30• Seniors, Military, and Youth (ages 6–15): $25• Museum and Memorial Members: $20• Children under 6: FreeFan Festival operating dates are: June 11–14, 16, 19–21, 24–27; July 3–5, 9–11. Guests must enter during Museum and Memorial operating hours. Standard admission rates apply on non-Festival dates.Tickets are available online at theworldwar.org and on Festival dates at the Museum and Memorial outdoor ticketing tents (Memorial Drive at the South Gate and Kessler Road just south of Pershing). Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to ensure the best experience during this high-demand period.###About the National WWI Museum and MemorialThe National WWI Museum and Memorial is America’s leading institution dedicated to remembering, interpreting and understanding the Great War and its enduring impact on the global community. The Museum and Memorial holds the most comprehensive collection of World War I objects and documents in the world and is the second-oldest public museum dedicated to preserving the objects, history and experiences of the war. The Museum and Memorial takes visitors of all ages on an epic journey through a transformative period and shares deeply personal stories of courage, honor, patriotism and sacrifice. Designated by Congress as America’s official World War I Museum and Memorial and located in downtown Kansas City, Mo., the National WWI Museum and Memorial inspires thought, dialogue and learning to make the experiences of the Great War era meaningful and relevant for present and future generations. To learn more, visit theworldwar.org.

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