Forest Festival Family Fun Night Returns Sept. 11

Looking for a fun way to spend a September evening outdoors? Forest Festival Family Fun Night is back Sept. 11, and the best part is that it's entirely free. Folks from across Nebraska are invited to Horning State Farm Demonstration Forest near Plattsmouth from 4 to 8 p.m. for an evening of tree climbing, archery, hayrack rides, hiking, nature activities, free hot dog meals, and much more. Admission is free, activities are free, and hot dog meals are free. Entry ends at 7:30 p.m.

For one evening each year, the forest comes alive with outdoor adventures, hands on activities, and opportunities to learn something new. Whether you're bringing the family, catching up with friends, or simply looking for an excuse to spend some time outside, Forest Festival offers something for everyone.

Visitors can climb into the treetops, test their aim at the archery range, take a hayrack ride through the forest, hike scenic trails, and try their hand at lumberjack games. Dozens of nature learning activities and interactive exhibits hosted by natural resource professionals and community partners will also be available throughout the evening.

"Life gets busy, and it's easy to lose touch with the outdoors," said Ben Bohall, Public Information Officer for the Nebraska Forest Service. "Forest Festival is a chance to slow down, spend some time in nature, and have a little fun. Whether you're climbing a tree, walking a trail, learning something new, or just enjoying a hot dog with friends, we hope people leave with a greater appreciation for Nebraska's forests and the outdoors."

The event is hosted by the Nebraska Forest Service and supported by dozens of partners who help create a welcoming evening of fun, learning, and exploration. Along the way, visitors can discover how forests benefit Nebraska communities, learn about local wildlife, and connect with organizations dedicated to conserving and enhancing the state's natural resources.

Forest Festival Family Fun Night will be held Thursday, Sept. 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Horning State Farm Demonstration Forest, 2016 Horning Road near Plattsmouth. Admission and activities are completely free, and free hot dog meals will be available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Admission ends at 7:30 p.m.

There is no registration required and no cost to attend. Just show up, grab a hot dog, and enjoy an evening of outdoor fun in the forest.