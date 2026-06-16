Anja Health Expands Partnership with Vitalant Cord Blood Stem Cell Laboratory to Advance Newborn Stem Cell Preservation

Cord Tissue Banking with Anja Health

More Than 100 Years of Combined Experience Supporting Families and the Future of Regenerative Medicine

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anja Health, a leading provider of newborn stem cell preservation services, today announced the expansion of its partnership with the Vitalant Cord Blood Stem Cell Laboratory, one of the nation’s most respected stem cell processing and storage facilities, further strengthening Anja Health’s commitment to providing families with advanced cord blood, cord tissue, and placenta stem cell preservation services.The announcement builds upon a successful relationship spanning more than five years between Anja Health and the Vitalant Cord Blood Stem Cell Laboratory. Together, Anja Health’s leadership team, with more than 18 years of experience in newborn stem cell preservation, and Vitalant’s more than 80 years of expertise in blood services and cellular therapies bring more than a century of combined experience to families seeking the highest standards of stem cell banking.Since 2008, members of Anja Health’s leadership team have been serving families in the cord blood banking industry, helping parents make informed decisions about preserving newborn stem cells and supporting healthcare providers, fertility specialists, and surrogacy professionals throughout North America.Over the past 18 years, Anja Health’s leadership team has helped tens of thousands of families preserve newborn stem cells and has worked closely with obstetricians, fertility specialists, surrogacy professionals, and healthcare providers throughout North America.“For families making one of the most important healthcare decisions for their newborn, laboratory quality, experience, and long-term stability matter,” said Jan Chen, CEO of Anja Health. “Our longstanding relationship with the Vitalant Cord Blood Stem Cell Laboratory has given us firsthand confidence in their scientific expertise, quality standards, and commitment to advancing cellular therapies. We are proud to continue building upon that partnership to serve families across the United States and internationally.”A Laboratory Partner Families Can Trust: The Vitalant Cord Blood Stem Cell Laboratory is supported by Vitalant, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations. For more than 80 years, Vitalant has supported hospitals, physicians, researchers, and patients through blood services, cellular therapies, transfusion medicine, and advanced laboratory operations.Key advantages of the Vitalant Cord Blood Stem Cell Laboratory include:• More than 80 years of experience in blood services and cellular therapies• Extensive relationships with hospitals and healthcare organizations throughout the United States• Advanced stem cell processing, cryopreservation, and long-term storage technologies• Industry-recognized accreditations and certifications, including AABB, CAP, CLIA, FACT, ASHI, FDA registration, and applicable state licenses• Participation in leading cellular therapy, regenerative medicine, and scientific research initiatives• Proven experience supporting stem cell processing, storage, and therapeutic release• Detailed stem cell quality reporting, including CD34+ stem cell counts• Highly trained laboratory scientists and cellular therapy professionals dedicated to quality and patient safetyFamilies can choose to preserve:• Cord Blood Stem Cells• Cord Tissue Stem Cells• Placenta Tissue Stem CellsAnja Health is among the few companies offering cord blood, cord tissue, and placenta tissue preservation through a single integrated program, providing families with access to multiple valuable sources of newborn stem cells collected at birth.Additional benefits include:• Advanced laboratory processing and cryopreservation• Detailed stem cell quality reporting• Secure long-term storage• Personalized multilingual customer support• An industry-leading $100,000 Engraftment GuaranteeSupporting the Future of Regenerative MedicineThe field of regenerative medicine continues to evolve rapidly, with researchers exploring the potential applications of newborn stem cells in blood disorders, immune system diseases, neurological conditions, and emerging cellular therapies.By partnering with the Vitalant Cord Blood Stem Cell Laboratory, Anja Health is helping families preserve a unique biological resource that may play an important role in future medical innovations.“Our mission has always been to help families preserve the valuable stem cells available only at birth,” Chen added. “Together with the Vitalant Cord Blood Stem Cell Laboratory, we are providing families with the confidence that comes from working with organizations backed by more than 100 years of combined experience, scientific excellence, and dedication to patient care.”About Anja HealthAnja Health is a leading newborn stem cell preservation company dedicated to helping families safeguard their future health through cord blood, cord tissue, and placenta stem cell banking. Since 2008, members of Anja Health’s leadership team have served families in the cord blood banking industry and have helped tens of thousands of families preserve newborn stem cells. Today, Anja Health serves expectant parents, fertility clinics, obstetric providers, and surrogacy professionals throughout North America.Anja Health combines personalized support, innovative technology, industry-leading protections, and premier laboratory partnerships to help families make informed decisions about stem cell preservation.About Vitalant Cord Blood Stem Cell LaboratoryThe Vitalant Cord Blood Stem Cell Laboratory is part of Vitalant, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations. The laboratory provides advanced stem cell processing, cryopreservation, storage, and release services and supports healthcare providers, researchers, and patients through high-quality cellular therapy and laboratory operations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.