Western Specialty Contractors Completes Waterproofing Project at Union Square Apartments

Union Square Apartments Roof

WESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Specialty Contractors’ Indianapolis branch has completed a waterproofing project at Union Square Apartments located at 137 West Main Street in Westfield, IN.

Working as a subcontractor for Old Town Construction, Western installed a hot-applied waterproofing membrane system designed to protect the multi-family residential development from moisture intrusion and enhance the long-term performance of the building envelope.

Hot-applied waterproofing systems provide a seamless, durable barrier that helps prevent water infiltration in critical areas of a structure. By installing the membrane during construction, Western helped ensure long-term protection for the property and its future residents.

“Waterproofing plays a critical role in the longevity and performance of any building,” said Mark Antoskiewicz, Project Manager at Western Specialty Contractors. “Our team focused on delivering a quality installation that will help protect the structure for years to come.”

The project was completed in April 2025. Western finished the work on time and within budget to the satisfaction of the project team.

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