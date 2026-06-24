Western Specialty Contractors Completes Waterproofing Project at Union Square Apartments

Union Square Apartments Roof

WESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Specialty Contractors’ Indianapolis branch has completed a waterproofing project at Union Square Apartments located at 137 West Main Street in Westfield, IN.

Working as a subcontractor for Old Town Construction, Western installed a hot-applied waterproofing membrane system designed to protect the multi-family residential development from moisture intrusion and enhance the long-term performance of the building envelope.

Hot-applied waterproofing systems provide a seamless, durable barrier that helps prevent water infiltration in critical areas of a structure. By installing the membrane during construction, Western helped ensure long-term protection for the property and its future residents.

“Waterproofing plays a critical role in the longevity and performance of any building,” said Mark Antoskiewicz, Project Manager at Western Specialty Contractors. “Our team focused on delivering a quality installation that will help protect the structure for years to come.”

The project was completed in April 2025. Western finished the work on time and within budget to the satisfaction of the project team.

Mark Antoskiewicz
Indianapolis Branch Manager
+1 317-377-6040 ext. 1702
email us here

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Western Specialty Contractors Completes Waterproofing Project at Union Square Apartments

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Mark Antoskiewicz
Indianapolis Branch Manager
+1 317-377-6040 ext. 1702
Company/Organization
Western Specialty Contractors
1637 N Warson Rd
Saint Louis, Missouri, 63132
United States
+1 314-593-2165
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About

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing, and specialty roofing. Western offers a nationwide network of expertise that building owners, engineers, architects, and property managers can count on to develop cost-effective, corrective measures that can add years of useful life to a variety of structures, including industrial, commercial, healthcare, historic, educational and government buildings, parking structures, and sports stadiums. Western is headquartered in St. Louis, MO, with 30 branch offices nationwide and employs more than 1,200 salaried and hourly professionals who offer the best, time-tested techniques and innovative technology.

https://westernspecialtycontractors.com

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