Baruch/Gayton Ignites Stadium of Fire 2026 with Brad Paisley, Nitro Circus & America's Largest Stadium Fireworks Show

Wayne Baruch & Chuck Gayton at Utah State Capitol Stadium of Fire!

It’s a pleasure to collaborate with the Baruch/Gayton team, artistically and technically.” — Jim Evans, America’s Freedom Festival Executive Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On July 4, Baruch/Gayton Productions will continue its support of event presenter America’s Freedom Festival as they produce Stadium of Fire , one of the nation’s largest Independence Day celebrations, headlined this year by country music artist Brad Paisley and celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.America’s Freedom Festival is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to supporting education and events strengthening freedom and democracy through nearly 30 events throughout the year. Their signature event, Stadium of Fire combines live entertainment, patriotic tributes, and large-scale technical and video production, drawing 50,000 attendees each year to LaVell Edwards Stadium inf Provo Utah, and reaching more than one million service members and their families through an international telecast via American Forces Network.Baruch/Gayton has served as producer of Stadium of Fire since 2004, overseeing all aspects of creative direction, technical production, and event execution. Their role includes coordination of headline talent, integration of specialty performers, scripting and management of complex staging, audiovisual and special effects systems.The year’s program includes performances by Nitro Circus, known for their high-energy, death-defying motocross demonstrations, and GENTRI The Gentlemen Trio, the Billboard chart-topping vocal group. Additional performers include 500 Stadium of Fire Dancers and the 100 voice Intermountain Choral Artists, plus skydivers landing in the stadium.The event also incorporates tributes to military and civilian heroes, which remain an emotional component of the program each year.The finale, the largest stadium fireworks show in America, features pyrotechnics, drones, and flame effects, all timed to rousing musical themes in celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary.America’s Freedom Festival Executive Director Jim Evans commented that “It’s a pleasure to collaborate with the Baruch/Gayton team, artistically and technically. With literally hundreds of production team members and volunteers, they skillfully organize the complex creation, planning and staging of our event.”Baruch/Gayton’s long term involvement in Stadium of Fire reflects their experience in large-scale live public, corporate and philanthropic event production.About Baruch/Gayton ProductionsBaruch/Gayton Productions is an Emmy award-winning live event production company specializing in large-scale “message-driven” events across civic, cultural, corporate, and entertainment sectors.

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