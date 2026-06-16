Local Leaders Celebrate Major University Drive Corridor Improvements in Pembroke Pines

The Broward MPO "Built for Broward Week" Celebration

Infrastructure investment enhances safety and connectivity along a key transportation corridor.

This project represents what can happen when regional vision, strong partnerships and long-term infrastructure planning come together to create meaningful community impact.” — James Cromar, Deputy Executive Director, Broward MPO

PEMBROKE PINES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), alongside the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the City of Pembroke Pines, elected officials, transportation partners, and community stakeholders, celebrated the groundbreaking of the University Drive Improvements Project on Wednesday as part of the inaugural "Built for Broward Week" initiative.

Held at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines on May 27, the celebration marked the start of construction on significant corridor enhancements designed to improve mobility, safety, accessibility, and overall quality of life for residents, businesses, and travelers throughout the region. The University Drive Improvements Project, slated for completion in 2030, stretches from north of Pembroke Road to north of Johnson Street and includes roadway resurfacing, upgraded sidewalks and ADA-compliant curb ramps, enhanced pedestrian lighting, bicycle and pedestrian improvements, drainage enhancements, and upgraded traffic signal infrastructure. The project was supported in part through a $5 million federal grant secured with the support of Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, whose recorded video message was shared during the event.

“This project represents what can happen when regional vision, strong partnerships, and long-term infrastructure planning come together to create meaningful community impact,” said James Cromar on behalf of the Broward MPO. “The improvements along University Drive will enhance safety, strengthen connectivity, and improve the everyday experience for everyone who travels this corridor.”

“Built for Broward Week” was created by the Broward MPO to spotlight the transportation projects, partnerships, and infrastructure investments helping shape Broward County’s future. The initiative highlights projects that support regional mobility, innovation, connectivity, economic opportunity, and safer communities.

Transportation leaders emphasized the importance of continued collaboration among federal, state, regional, and local partners to deliver infrastructure improvements that support Broward County’s long-term growth and evolving mobility needs. The event welcomed elected officials, agency representatives, transportation professionals, municipal leaders, and community stakeholders for a morning of networking, project recognition, and regional collaboration.”

Throughout the event, speakers reinforced the Broward MPO’s mission of “Turning Opportunity Into Impact” by advancing projects that strengthen transportation infrastructure while supporting economic vitality and quality of life across Broward County.



Built for Broward Week

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