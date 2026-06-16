Board of Commissioners June 15 meeting recap

The Currituck County Board of Commissioners met on Monday, June 15, 2026, in the Historic Courthouse. Administrative Reports Trillium Health Resources Annual Report by Bobbie Lowe, Regional VP YMCA Annual Report by DJ Kophazy, Executive Director

a. Proclamation Declaring Drowning Prevention Week June 13–20, 2026 Opioid Program Report by Angela Lottman, Opioid Program Coordinator New Business Consideration and Possible Adoption of the Annual Budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 – APPROVED Project Overview and Award Recommendation: Currituck Community Park Phase III Baseball – Softball Fields and Authorize County Manager to Execute – APPROVED Amendment to the Design-Build agreement with TA Loving for Moyock Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Early Works Package 2 – Authorize County Manager to Execute – APPROVED Resolution to Direct the Expenditure of Opioid Settlement Funds – APPROVED Board Appointments – APPROVED

a. Game Commission – Reappointments, full two-year terms ending June 1, 2028:

• Mike Cason to third term (T. Angell, Dist. 1)

• Thomas Newbern to second term (S. Jarvis, Dist. 2)

• Janet Rose Ross to second term (M. Payment, Dist. 3) Consent Agenda – APPROVED

a. Budget Amendments

b. Audit Contract-Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

c. Approval of Minutes: June 1, 2026 Special Meeting of the Tourism Development Authority Consideration and Possible Adoption of the Tourism Development Authority Annual Budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 – APPROVED TDA Budget Amendments – APPROVED Special Meeting of the Ocean Sands Water and Sewer District Board Consideration and Possible Adoption of the Ocean Sands Water and Sewer District Annual Budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 – APPROVED

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