Board of Commissioners June 15 meeting recap

The Currituck County Board of Commissioners met on Monday, June 15, 2026, in the Historic Courthouse.
Administrative Reports
- Trillium Health Resources Annual Report by Bobbie Lowe, Regional VP
- YMCA Annual Report by DJ Kophazy, Executive Director
a. Proclamation Declaring Drowning Prevention Week June 13–20, 2026
- Opioid Program Report by Angela Lottman, Opioid Program Coordinator
New Business
- Consideration and Possible Adoption of the Annual Budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 – APPROVED
- Project Overview and Award Recommendation: Currituck Community Park Phase III Baseball – Softball Fields and Authorize County Manager to Execute – APPROVED
- Amendment to the Design-Build agreement with TA Loving for Moyock Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Early Works Package 2 – Authorize County Manager to Execute – APPROVED
- Resolution to Direct the Expenditure of Opioid Settlement Funds – APPROVED
- Board Appointments – APPROVED
a. Game Commission – Reappointments, full two-year terms ending June 1, 2028:
• Mike Cason to third term (T. Angell, Dist. 1)
• Thomas Newbern to second term (S. Jarvis, Dist. 2)
• Janet Rose Ross to second term (M. Payment, Dist. 3)
- Consent Agenda – APPROVED
a. Budget Amendments
b. Audit Contract-Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC
c. Approval of Minutes: June 1, 2026
Special Meeting of the Tourism Development Authority
- Consideration and Possible Adoption of the Tourism Development Authority Annual Budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 – APPROVED
- TDA Budget Amendments – APPROVED
Special Meeting of the Ocean Sands Water and Sewer District Board
- Consideration and Possible Adoption of the Ocean Sands Water and Sewer District Annual Budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 – APPROVED