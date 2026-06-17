INEMSOFT’s Endpoint Manager R8 for Zoom Phone Delivers Industry-First Room-Level 911 for Poly Phones & Zoom Workplace

Fortune 100 financial services company achieves full RAY BAUM’S Act Phase 2 compliance across thousands of endpoints

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INEMSOFT today announced the successful production release of SEQUENCE Endpoint Manager R8 , now deployed at a Fortune 100 financial services company. This landmark deployment enables the client to achieve full RAY BAUM’S Act Phase 2 compliance with accurate, dispatchable room-level emergency location information for every Poly hard phone and every Zoom Workplace soft client from Zoom Video Communications, Inc.Developed entirely by INEMSOFT’s engineering team in close collaboration with the customer, SEQUENCEEndpoint Manager R8 provides seamless full read/write integration with Zoom Phone Cloud. It synchronizes enterprise emergency locations with network topology and precise location data on-demand, on schedule, or in near real-time—eliminating manual data entry and ensuring continuous compliance for both hard and soft endpoints.Endpoint Manager R8 introduces true zero-touch provisioning for Poly Edge phones: from out-of-the-box to fully production-ready in under 20 minutes. The process includes initial firmware updates, configuration settings, 802.1X security, and Zoom Phone readiness—all completed without any manual intervention, making it ideal for large-scale and remote deployments.Beyond provisioning, the platform provides access to enterprise inventory systems for accurate device tracking and lifecycle management. Combined with its advanced network and location capabilities, R8 dynamically maps every network element to its corresponding physical location, delivering real-time accuracy for emergency services while significantly reducing device identification issues.Endpoint Manager R8 supports thousands of Zoom Poly phones and Zoom Workplace clients across U.S. and international divisions. Every 911 call now includes a validated room-level address with a complete audit trail traceable to the originating network switch port, access point, or office location, reinforcing safety and regulatory compliance.Endpoint Manager R8 is protected by a robust international patent portfolio granted in the United States, Germany, China, India, Russia, France, the United Kingdom, and Canada.“Endpoint Manager R8 marks a complete evolution from our earlier Avaya Aura-focused releases,” said Allen Nemer, President of INEMSOFT. “It delivers a true breakthrough—making Zoom Phone fully compliant and secure for regulated enterprises. By working directly with the customer’s telecom and network engineering teams, we closed compliance gaps no other solution could address. The result is rapid, enterprise-scale deployment that meets the most stringent regulatory and operational demands.”Endpoint Manager R8 is on track for Zoom Phone Cloud certification testing, with public certification targeted for Q3 2026.Multiple Fortune-500 organizations are already running full production deployments of Endpoint Manager for Avaya Aura devices.Endpoint Manager R8 is now generally available. Contact sales@inemsoft.com to schedule a live compliance demonstration.About INEMSOFTiNEMSOFT is a Texas-based software company and a pioneer in mission-critical enterprise communications.The company serves Fortune 500 companies, and other medium-to-large organizations that depend on highly reliable, standard-aligned communication systems to support business-critical and operationally sensitive functions.Founded to address gaps in communications within mission-critical operations, iNEMSOFT has built a portfolio of software solutions that integrate deeply with established enterprise communications platforms. Core offerings include an enterprise-managed, NENA i3-style 911 collaboration platform (SEQUENCE), along with software that supports emergency calling, incident coordination, interoperability, emergency location reporting and endpoint management. These solutions enable customers to meet regulatory requirements while preserving existing infrastructure investments.iNEMSOFT’s technology is deployed across complex enterprise environments, including aviation, transportation, public safety, K-12 and higher education, where operational continuity, accuracy, and scalability are essential. The company’s long-standing customer relationships reflect a focus on production-grade software, disciplined delivery, and sustained lifecycle support.Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, iNEMSOFT is supported by experienced U.S. and international engineering and professional services teams. Guided by a long-term vision, the company prioritizes product depth, regulatory alignment, and consistent execution over rapid expansion, making it a stable, trusted partner in the enterprise communications market.© 2026 INEMSOFT. All rights reserved.Trademark Notice: SEQUENCEis a registered trademark of INEMSOFT. Zoom, Zoom Phone, and Zoom Workplaceare trademarks of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Avayaand Avaya Auraare trademarks of Avaya Inc. Polyand Poly Edgeare trademarks of HP Inc. or its affiliates. All third-party trademarks, logos, and brand names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners, and their use does not imply any official affiliation, relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement.Media Contact: Martin El Khechen | +1 (214) 423-2829 (UTC +3) | PR@inemsoft.com | INEMSOFT www.inemsoft.com

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