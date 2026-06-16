ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP’S SAMANTHA MCNULTY EARNS WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP AWARD NOMINATION

Samantha McNulty Barry MacNaughton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP (ECJ) announced today that Director of HR & Recruiting Samantha McNulty has been recognized as a “Women’s Leadership 2026” nominee by the Los Angeles Business Journal in a special feature."At ECJ, we believe that exceptional client service begins with exceptional people, and Samantha has been at the forefront of building and sustaining that foundation," said Barry MacNaughton , Managing Partner of ECJ. "Her leadership has strengthened every aspect of our talent strategy--from recruiting and retention to professional development and firm culture. This recognition is a well-deserved acknowledgment of her many contributions to our firm and the legal community."McNulty was selected out of hundreds of “Los Angeles women who ‘lead by example,’ successfully blending effective business vision with a passionate commitment to positively making a difference, both in the world of business and in the communities they serve.”Managing the full lifecycle of the employee experience, McNulty is the architect of ECJ’s talent strategy and organizational culture, leading everything from talent acquisition and HR compliance to employee engagement and development. She ensures that the firm is a destination for the legal industry’s most elite talent, keeping focus on the “human” in human resources. In addition, McNulty has been instrumental in scaling key practice areas, enhancing ECJ’s operational capacity, and fortifying its competitive standing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.