LCRA, City of Weimar award $25,000 grant to Weimar Area Chamber of Commerce for digital community sign

WEIMAR, Texas – The Weimar Area Chamber of Commerce soon will replace an outdated wooden sign for community notices with a modern LED digital reader board to improve communication with residents and visitors, thanks to a $25,000 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority and the City of Weimar.

The LCRA Community Grant, along with $19,260 in matching funds from the Weimar Economic Development Commission, will support the installation of a permanent digital reader board to share community events, city news and timely safety information. The new sign will serve as a centralized communication tool for the chamber, the City of Weimar and local police and fire departments, providing an energy-efficient way to share information quickly and reliably.

“The new LED digital reader board will allow us to share important information in a highly visible location more easily,” said Tiffany Hougardy, executive director of the Weimar Area Chamber of Commerce.

The project provides a new way to share accurate information to reduce confusion, provide safety information and help promote local events.

“Not everyone uses social media, checks email regularly or follows online news sources, so having another way to reach residents is incredibly valuable,” Hougardy said. “This project will help keep our community informed, connected, and engaged while also showcasing the many events, businesses and opportunities that make Weimar such a special place. We are grateful to LCRA for investing in a project that will benefit our community for years to come.”

This is one of 41 grants awarded recently through LCRA Community Grants. These grants are awarded twice a year as part of LCRA’s effort to give back to communities in its wholesale electric, water and transmission service areas. The City of Weimar is one of LCRA’s wholesale electric customers and is a partner in the Community Grants program.