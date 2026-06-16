LCRA awards $50,000 grant for lighting upgrades at Community Park

COLUMBUS, Texas – Columbus Little League Baseball soon will replace lighting on four ballfields at Community Park to improve safety and increase recreational opportunities for local youth and families, thanks to a $50,000 grant from the Lower Colorado River Authority.

The LCRA Community Grant, along with $162,600 in matching funds from the organization, will pay for upgraded, energy-efficient LED lighting to improve visibility and safety for players, umpires and spectators while expanding practice opportunities and increasing the community’s ability to host tournaments and evening events.

“As a volunteer-driven organization, projects of this scale would not be possible without community partners like LCRA,” said Holly Pflughaupt, president of Columbus Little League Baseball. “This grant will allow us to create a safer, more welcoming environment for the hundreds of players, families and visitors who enjoy our facilities each season.”

The fields are open 24 hours a day to the public unless games, practices and tournaments are scheduled.

“As participation in our league continues to grow, these improvements will help us better meet the needs of local youth while expanding opportunities for practices, games and tournaments,” Pflughaupt said. “We are grateful for LCRA’s support and their investment in a project that will strengthen our program and benefit the entire Columbus community for years to come.”

This is one of 41 grants awarded recently through LCRA Community Grants. These grants are awarded twice a year as part of LCRA’s effort to give back to communities in its wholesale electric, water and transmission service areas.