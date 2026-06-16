CBH Homes Founder Corey Barton Named 2026 Idaho Business Review ICON Honoree

When you look at the ripple effect over 34 years, what started with one man has impacted hundreds of thousands of lives.” — Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What started with one man, a pickup truck, and a tool belt has helped shape communities, create opportunities, and impact hundreds of thousands of lives across Idaho.Corey Barton, founder of CBH Homes , Idaho's #1 home builder, has been honored with a 2026 Icon Award from the Idaho Business Review. The Icon Awards recognize the leaders and change-makers across Idaho's business community. Corey Barton was celebrated alongside 11 fellow honorees at the awards ceremony held June 9 at Boise Centre in downtown Boise.Now in its ninth year, the ICON Awards recognize influential leaders whose vision, innovation, and impact have helped shape Idaho's economic and cultural landscape. The award honors business pioneers whose legacies extend far beyond the companies they built.For Barton, that legacy began in 1992 with a pickup truck, a tool belt, and a belief that Idaho families deserved beautiful, attainable homes.More than three decades later, CBH Homes has welcomed more than 30,000 homeowners, earned the title of Idaho's #1 homebuilder for 19 consecutive years, ranked among the nation's top homebuilders, and been recognized as both an Idaho Best Place to Work and one of Fortune Magazine's Best Workplaces in Construction."Most people think we build homes. But after 34 years, what we've really built is opportunity," said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes. "Opportunity for families to achieve homeownership, for trades to build careers, for vendors and suppliers to grow businesses, and for communities across Idaho to thrive. When you look at the ripple effect over 34 years, what started with one man has impacted hundreds of thousands of lives. I am beyond blessed to celebrate our fearless leader."Every new CBH neighborhood creates a ripple effect throughout Idaho communities. New homes support new schools, healthcare facilities, restaurants, businesses, and jobs. Through homeowners, trades, suppliers, vendors, employees, and local businesses, CBH estimates its work has impacted more than 700,000 lives across Idaho.As CBH Homes looks toward the future, including the construction of its new headquarters, The Starship, the company remains focused on creating even more opportunities for Idaho families and communities.Learn more about the Icon Awards at idahobusinessreview.com and CBH Homes at cbhhomes.com.About CBH Homes:CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho since 1992, proudly serving 30,000 happy homeowners and counting. CBH Homes has been been named Idaho’s #1 Builder, #1 Best Place to Work in Idaho and awarded #40 in the Nation by Builder 100 Magazine. Visit cbhhomes.com to learn more.

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