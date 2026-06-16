Col. Catalino assumes command of 433rd Medical Group ‘Peace is temporary… Our role is to be ready’

Col. Joseph H. Catalino Jr. accepted command of the 433rd Medical Group during an assumption of command ceremony at the Bob Hope theatre, June 7, 2026.

Col. Douglas C. Jeffrey IV, 433rd Airlift Wing commander, presided over the ceremony and presented the 433rd MDG guidon to Catalino.

During his remarks, Jeffrey emphasized the critical role of combat medics in the Department of War and the necessity of a warfighter mentality, pointing to the stark realities of ongoing global conflicts and the demands of modern combat.

“When it came time to select the next commander for the 433rd Medical Group, we didn't want a hospital administrator. We wanted a warfighter,” Jeffrey said. “We needed a commander who will push this group out of their comfort zones, out of the clinics, and into the field. A leader who knows that when the sirens go off, you will not magically rise to the occasion—you will default to your level of training.”

Catalino thanked Jeffrey for the opportunity to lead, as well as his family and distinguished guests for their continued support and sacrifices. Addressing the men and women of the 433rd MDG, he outlined his vision for the road ahead.

“In our profession, peace is the temporary thing. Crisis is the constant,” Catalino said. “Our role is to be ready.”

To meet this standard and ensure the group is "Ready Now," Catalino introduced a philosophy driven by proactive preparation and high-impact medical intervention.

“The 433rd Medical Group will have a fairly simple philosophy ... ready teams and lethal care,” Catalino said. “Ready teams are the foundation. It means we will build cohesive, expert, and fully equipped teams. It means we will move our training out of the building and into the field. We will get dirty, and we will stay dirty until we master it.”

The new commander concluded his remarks by reminding the wing’s aviators and warfighters that the medical group’s primary objective is to keep them in the air and in the fight.

“I assure you, we're here to keep you in the air, not ground you,” Catalino said. “So trust us.”