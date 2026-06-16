Parke's Castle and Rose of Innisfree Boat Tours collaborate for unique heritage experience

The Office of Public Works (OPW) and the Rose of Innisfree Boat Tours have partnered again this year to offer visitors a unique heritage experience when visiting Parke’s Castle. Every Wednesday from 1 July, the Rose of Innisfree Boat Tour departs from Doorly Park Jetty, Sligo at 10:30am, travelling across Lough Gill to the majestic Parke’s Castle on the Leitrim shore. Once docked, visitors are welcomed with a guided tour of the castle at 11:30am, before the boat returns to Sligo at 12:20pm, arriving back by 1:30pm. Please note that boat charges apply.

The experience offers a new way to explore the shared cultural story of Sligo and Leitrim including waters associated with W.B. Yeats and the Lake Isle of Innisfree before reaching the 17th-century history of Parke’s Castle.

Visitors are encouraged to visit Sligo Abbey, another OPW-managed site just minutes from the jetty. With its medieval cloisters and sculpted tombs, Sligo Abbey offers a perfect morning stop before embarking on the boat. For more information or for a full list of events at OPW locations nationwide visit www.heritageireland.ie. NOTES Event: Boat Trip to Parke’s Castle and Tour Location: Park’s Castle, Leitrim Date: Every Wednesday, from 1 July 2026 Tour Details: Departure: Doorly Park Jetty, Sligo – 10:30am Parke’s Castle Tour: 11:30am Return to Sligo: Departs 12:20pm, Arrives 1:30pm OPW spokespersons are available for interview upon request. Please contact pressoffice@opw.ie for more information and to arrange an interview. Follow us on Twitter @opwireland Follow us on Facebook @opwireland Follow us on Instagram @opwireland Follow us on LinkedIn @Office of Public Works The Office of Public Works (OPW) The OPW provides accommodation for Government Services and manages much of the State’s property portfolio. It cares for 780 heritage sites, including national monuments, historic parks, gardens and buildings. It is the Government’s principal engineering agency, providing an engineering service to the Flood Risk Management and Estate Portfolio Management functions of the OPW as well as to other Government Departments.

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