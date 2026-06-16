Minister Patrick O’Donovan welcomes the report of the Advisory Committee on the Restitution and Repatriation of Cultural Heritage.

The Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan T.D., presented the report of the Advisory Committee on the Restitution and Repatriation of Cultural Heritage to the Government this week.

The Advisory Committee was established in 2023, to advise the Government on matters relating to the restitution and repatriation of culturally sensitive objects in Ireland. It was independently chaired by the Rt. Hon. Sir Donnell Deeny, and its membership brought together diverse experiences, expertise, and perspectives from potential claimant communities, the national cultural institutions and other collecting institutions, and the fields of law, ethics, academia, public policy, and cultural heritage.

The Committee’s work was informed by a two-phased programme:

Phase One established Ireland’s first national evidence, the National Survey of Collections; and

Phase Two built on this evidence by developing the proposed national framework, legislative recommendations and practical guidance for the sector.

In addition, the Advisory Committee considered the legal, ethical, policy, procedural, and institutional issues associated with the restitution and repatriation of culturally sensitive objects in Ireland and reviewed the international best practice research available in this area.

This report is the culmination of that work. Against the backdrop of current international discourse on decolonisation and contested collections, it is essential that Ireland’s approach is transparent, respectful, and grounded in a meaningful acknowledgement of the facts of our history. This is central to building trust with communities of origin and ensuring that decision making processes are informed, fair, and culturally sensitive.

The Advisory Committee’s recommendations provide for supports and structural reform to enable cultural institutions and other bodies that have responsibility for managing historic collections, respond appropriately to claims that may arise, building capacity and expertise across the sector.

The Report finds that Ireland now has the opportunity to establish a credible, ethical and internationally aligned approach to restitution and repatriation. It stresses that the aim is not to

create an adversarial system, but to support dialogue, mediation, collaboration and mutually agreed outcomes wherever possible.