Minister Murnane O’Connor welcomes Ireland’s WHO Healthy Cities Designations at the 2026 WHO European Healthy Cities Annual Business Meeting and Technical Conference

Minister for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor TD has welcomed a milestone in public health for Ireland today, as Carlow, Cork and Waterford receive formal designations as the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) European Healthy Cities, and the National Healthy Cities Network of Ireland receives national network designation at the 2026 WHO European Healthy Cities Annual Business Meeting and Technical Conference in Viana do Castelo, Portugal. The designations were awarded at the conference launching Phase VIII (2026–2030) of the WHO European Healthy Cities Network, which recognises cities across Europe for placing health, equity and sustainability at the heart of local governance and development. The conference also marks the 40th anniversary of the Ottawa Charter for Health Promotion, the landmark international document that helped establish the Healthy Cities movement in 1986. Welcoming the announcement, Minister Murnane O’Connor said:

The WHO European Healthy Cities Network brings together people across 100 flagship cities WHO European Region, united in their commitment to placing health and wellbeing at the heart of urban governance. This accreditation marks the city’s leadership in integrating health policies, addressing health inequalities, and working in partnership with community and stakeholders. During the conference, Ireland would also be launching a new food security working group and presenting abstracts on different public health issues. Under the theme ‘Healthy Cities for Healthy Generations’, the 2026 conference will explore how cities can shape environments that enable people to thrive at every stage of life. As the first annual meeting of Phase VIII, it will provide a critical platform for aligning priorities, sharing knowledge and accelerating implementation. Each of the three newly designed cities has developed a comprehensive Healthy Cities programme aligned with the Phase VIII framework, committing to tackle the social determinants of health, reduce inequalities and foster vibrant, inclusive communities. They coincide with the launch of Phase VIII of the Network which a new introduces a new strategic framework built around the ‘7Ps’: People,

Place,

Planet,

Participation,

Prosperity,

Peace,

Prepare. The new phase places emphasis on climate resilience, intergenerational equity and preparedness for future public health challenges.

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