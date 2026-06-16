Minister O’Brien sets route to address Dublin Airport Passenger Cap

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien today secured Government approval to publish the Dublin Airport (Passenger Capacity) Bill 2026, and progress it to enactment as soon as possible. This Bill will provide the Minister with the power to address the 32 million passenger cap at Dublin Airport.

“I am committed to ensuring that the legislation is enacted this summer, that the necessary environmental assessments are completed within the strict timelines set out in the Bill, and that an Order is made to amend or revoke the passenger cap as soon as possible. I am equally committed to ensuring the continued growth of the airport is delivered in a sustainable and balanced way, and that daa continues to act as a good neighbour.”

“This Government recognises the strategic importance of Dublin Airport as our primary international gateway, and the vital role it plays in supporting economic growth, connectivity and jobs across the State. I am delighted to have delivered on the commitment set out in the Programme for Government to address the passenger cap, with today’s Government approval for the publication of the Dublin Airport (Passenger Capacity) Bill 2026. The Bill will now be presented to the Houses of the Oireachtas to follow the parliamentary process through to enactment, which I am hopeful of concluding before the summer recess.

Under the Bill, the Minister will engage with An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP) who will carry out any relevant environmental assessments required under EU law in advance of making an order to amend or revoke the passenger cap. ACP will undertake a public consultation as part of this assessment process. The Minister will take the outcome of those assessments into account when making an order.

The protection of daa’s live ‘Infrastructure Application’, which is currently being assessed by Fingal County Council and is being progressed in parallel with the Bill, is a key aspect. This planning application seeks permission to raise the passenger cap and to develop several capacity-enhancing projects, including new piers and aircraft stands, along with a new Integrated Transport Hub. Together, these measures will provide the infrastructure required to facilitate Ireland’s ambitious hub strategy for the airport, and will facilitate growth in both passenger and cargo traffic in line with airline strategies and market demand.

The approach set out in the Bill will facilitate the sustainable development of Dublin Airport by ensuring compliance with applicable EU law, while balancing the rights of local residents with the objectives of Ireland’s National Aviation Policy and the needs of business and tourism. It also provides that a passenger cap cannot be imposed on Dublin Airport by a planning authority in the future.