Offering Primary Care, GI & Endocrinology Practices Same-Week Telemedicine Appointment Access for Their Liver Patients

LiverRight Gets Liver Patients in Same-Week

For Providers with Liver Elastography (TE/SWE), an Additional Option of Same-Day Reads

We prioritize seeing referred patients quickly,” said Elizabeth Berry, MSN, ACNP-BC, Chief Nursing Officer of LiverRight. “The patient always remains the provider’s patient.” — Elizabeth Berry

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LiverRight, the US National Virtual Clinic diagnosing and treating adult liver disease, today announced a program enabling referring practices to offer their patients same-week video visits. And for practices that have their own liver elastography devices, LiverRight clinicians also offer same-day interpretations (aka reads).Liver ultrasounds provide anatomic imaging only. Liver Elastography is a specialized ultrasound-based technique (or MRI-based technique) that measures liver stiffness, which correlates with fibrosis/scarring.The new referral system, called the Liververse™, enables referring providers to coordinate integrated bloodwork, patient-reported outcomes (PROs), imaging as available, diagnosis, and longitudinal management with LiverRight’s clinicians.Liver disease impacts an estimated 42% of U.S. adults, according to published clinical research and guidance from the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD).“Wait times for liver appointments in America are months long and mostly in-person,” said Brandon Tudor, CEO of LiverRight. “Our program gives referring providers a same-week access guarantee for video visit appointments for their patients, and we’ll read liver imaging scans same-day.”The launch comes amid growing adoption of noninvasive liver disease assessment technologies, including:o Transient elastography (TE)o Vibration-controlled transient elastography (VCTE/FibroScano Point shear wave elastography (pSWE/ARFI)o Two-dimensional shear wave elastography (2D-SWE)o Magnetic Resonance Elastography (MRE).LiverRight has its own hepatologists and hepatology advanced practice providers licensed across all 50 U.S. states, providing rapid-access telemedicine visits for the diagnosis, triage, and longitudinal management of adult liver disease, including:- MASLD/MASH- Alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD/MetALD)- Hepatitis B (HBV)- Hepatitis C (HCV)- Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC)- Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC)- Autoimmune Hepatitis (AIH)- Liver Cancer (HCC).The company accepts insurance nationwide and also offers cash-pay options for telemedicine visits, lab testing (bloodwork), and imaging.“We prioritize seeing referred patients quickly,” said Elizabeth Berry, MSN, ACNP-BC, Chief Nursing Officer of LiverRight. “Equally important, we maintain close communication with referring providers and document back into their workflows. The patient always remains the provider’s patient.”Berry added that some referring organizations choose to have LiverRight manage all liver disease care, while others co-manage patients after diagnosis, particularly those with MASLD.Last, LiverRight has launched LiverPilot™ ( www.liverpilot.com ), a free educational and clinical guidance platform for payers, providers, and patients seeking information about liver disease diagnosis, care pathways, and population health strategies.About LiverRightLiverRight is a National Virtual Clinic focused on delivering timely diagnosis and treatment for adults living with liver disease across the United States. The company’s telemedicine model emphasizes very swift access to specialist appointments, early diagnosis, and longitudinal disease management designed to improve outcomes while reducing Total Cost of Care (TCOC).The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.For more information, contact:David SiresBusiness Developmentdavid.sires@liverright.com

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