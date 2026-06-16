SEEN & HEARD HEALTH LAUNCHES AI RECRUITMENT PLATFORM FOR CLINICAL TRIALS

Seen&Heard Health - AI patient recruitment platform

Seen & Heard Health is an AI platform for recruiting qualified clinical trial participants for any therapeutic category – from common cancers to rare diseases.

As AI increases speed of drug discovery, trial sponsors must also deploy novel AI to solve the shortage of participants. Seen and Heard is a built-for-purpose platform to recruit ‘net new’ patients” — Curtis Hougland. Co-founder

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seen & Heard Health announced publicly today the commercial launch of its proprietary AI recruitment platform for clinical trials. The launch follows eight years of front-line experience sourcing patients for government agencies such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as global health organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations (UN).4 out of 5 clinical trials fail today due to the industry’s inability to adequately fill clinical trials, according to the NIH . This bottleneck blocks treatments from helping patients in desperate need at great costs to the trial sponsors. Seen & Heard Health’s built-for-purpose AI platform solves this problem by recruiting the most difficult-to-find participants. Its proven AI augments traditional models such as referral networks, patient databases, and digital ads to deliver ‘net new’ participants beyond these traditional methods.Seen & Heard Health’s technology harnesses the largest dataset in the world – unstructured, publicly available text, video, and image data on the Internet. This can then be combined with structured datasets such as EHR records. Self-learning AI features train the platform based on positive and negative outcomes in recruitment. Workflows within the platform also enable the company to deliver qualified participants based on highly specific inclusion and exclusion criteria versus delivering general leads to be processed by busy trial sites.“Clinical trials are struggling to recruit enough participants,” said co-founder Curtis Hougland. “As AI increases speed of drug discovery, clinical trials must also deploy novel AI to solve the shortage of participants. Seen and Heard Health is a built-for-purpose platform to recruit ‘net new’ patients – often the most difficult-to-find patients – beyond traditional methods.”Seen & Heard Health’s team has successfully supported clinical trials and patient recruitment programs throughout its commercial design phase. These programs recruited up to 86% of patients outside of traditional channels with an average of 40% faster time to conversion compared to traditional methods. The company supports clients in the pharmaceutical, life sciences, and medical device sectors and beyond, and is able to take on problems in healthcare and public health which have gone unsolved for decades. Seen & Heard Health received initial funding from FSH and Flora Health, among others.BOILERPLATESeen & Heard Health is an AI platform for recruiting qualified clinical trial participants for any medication or treatment – from common cancers to rare diseases. The company recruits patients with unprecedented precision, speed, and scale through a purpose-built AI platform modeling unstructured, public data. Born out of global public health programs, Seen & Heard now supports clients in the pharmaceutical, life sciences, and medical device sectors. Seen & Heard has sourced more than 10,000 patients across not only clinical trials, but also industry-leading patient ambassador and market access programs. The company was named Life Science Reviews’ 2026 AI Recruitment Platform of the Year # # #

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