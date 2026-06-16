Sleep in Heavenly Peace Delivers Children's Beds to Navajo Nation Schools

Volunteers from Sleep in Heavenly Peace Arizona gather for a team photo at a Navajo Nation school delivery site in Chinle, Arizona. The chapter delivered 303 beds to children across the Navajo Nation in November 2025 and May 2026. Volunteers from Sleep in Heavenly Peace Arizona install a bunkbed in a home during a mass-bed delivery event in the Navajo Nation communities surrounding Chinle, Arizona. A child celebrates with arms raised as volunteers load beds onto a pickup truck for deliveries in Chinle, Arizona. SHP-Arizona's partnership with Pure Heart Church was instrumental in delivering 303 beds to Navajo Nation schools in 2025-2026.

I grew up without a bed until later in my childhood, so I understand from my own experience how important and needed this support is for our children.” — Valinda Shirley, Rock Point Community School Board President

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace–AZ, Phoenix, is proud to announce the completion of two major outreach initiatives to Chinle, Arizona in the Navajo Nation (the Diné people's sovereign territory). In November 2025 and May 2026, the SHP chapter and their community partners delivered a combined 303 beds to children in remote schools across the Navajo Nation, ensuring that No Kid Sleeps on the Floor, no matter the distance.The initial outreach in November 2025 demonstrated the chapter's commitment to underserved communities. Thirty-five dedicated volunteers undertook a three-day excursion to deliver 124 beds to three schools in the Chinle area. Some locations required four-wheel drive vehicles to access the remote terrain, underscoring both the geographical barriers and the determination of SHP volunteers to serve families who might otherwise be overlooked."It was one of the most rewarding experiences our chapter has ever had," said Frank Pankow, Vice President of SHP-Arizona, Phoenix. "When you see the excitement on kids' faces and know you've provided them with a safe place to rest, it changes you." The chapter saw such profound impact that they returned just six months later.In May 2026, the SHP chapter expanded their efforts with an even larger delivery: 179 beds across four schools in the broader Chinle area:• Chinle Schools (Northwest Delivery Hub): 50 beds• Low Mountain School (50 minutes west of Chinle): 50 beds• Rock Point Community Schools (50 minutes north of Chinle): 66 beds• Navajo Lutheran Mission School: 13 bedsThis significant impact would not have been possible without the partnership of Pure Heart Church and the unwavering commitment of SHP volunteers and donors. Together, they delivered not just beds, but hope, dignity, and rest to children in the Navajo Nation.“This effort is very personal to me. I grew up without a bed until later in my childhood, so I understand from my own experience how important and needed this support is for our children,” said Valinda Shirley, Rock Point Community School Board President. “A bed is more than furniture — it gives a child comfort, dignity, rest, and a place of their own. I was especially touched to see some of the children bless their new beds with corn pollen before sleeping in them. That moment showed how meaningful this gift was to them and their families. For our students in Rock Point and surrounding Indigenous communities, a good night’s sleep can make a real difference in how they learn, focus, and feel cared for. We are deeply grateful to Sleep in Heavenly Peace and the volunteers who helped bring this blessing to our community.”In Diné tradition, corn pollen is a sacred element used in blessings and ceremonies to invoke protection and harmony, making the children's blessing of their new beds a meaningful spiritual act rooted in cultural values of care and well-being.The 303 beds delivered represent dignity, care, and a community's commitment to ensure that every child, regardless of geography or circumstance, has a safe place to sleep. SHP-AZ, Phoenix is already planning future outreach with Navajo Nation schools and organizations, and continues to seek partnerships that extend their mission across Arizona.Learn about volunteering, donating, or starting a chapter in your community and bringing a good night's sleep to a child near you at: shpbeds.org – About –Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!With millions of children sleeping on floors, couches, or shared beds, we know a bed is a basic need for a child's well-being, supporting their physical, emotional and mental development. Powered by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child can Sleep Well and DREAM BIG. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.org.

This Is Our Why!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.