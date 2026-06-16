Armstrong to present Rough Rider Award to wrestling legends Troy and Terry Steiner on Oct. 1 at ND Capitol

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong will present the North Dakota Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award to national champion wrestlers and legendary wrestling coaches Terry Steiner and Troy Steiner on Oct. 1 during a ceremony at the Capitol in Bismarck.

In March, Armstrong announced the twin brothers from Bismarck as the 51st and 52nd recipients of the Rough Rider Award, the highest commendation for the state’s citizens. The award ceremony, which includes the unveiling of the official portrait that will hang in the Rough Rider Award Hall of Fame, will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 1 in the Capitol’s Memorial Hall.

WHAT: Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award ceremony for Terry Steiner and Troy Steiner

WHEN: 6 p.m. CT Thursday, Oct. 1

WHERE: Memorial Hall, First Floor, State Capitol, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck.

The Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award recognizes present and former North Dakotans who have been influenced by the state in achieving national recognition in their fields of endeavor, thereby reflecting credit and honor upon North Dakota and its citizens. Established during the 1961 Dakota Territory Centennial, the award was initially given as an honorary rank of Colonel in the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Riders.