Momcozy's KleanPal Pro Bottle Washer, Sterilizer & Dryer Receives 2026 Global Recognition Award

2026 Global Recognition Award Recognizes Momcozy's Innovation in Baby Bottle Cleaning and Sterilization

At Momcozy, we believe in serving every family's wellbeing with meaningful impacts. This award honours the innovation, empathy and understanding behind our mission.” — Ellen Zhou

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global maternity and baby care brand Momcozy has been honored with the 2026 Global Recognition Award for its KleanPal Pro Bottle Washer, Sterilizer & Dryer, recognizing the product's innovation, functionality, and contribution to simplifying daily care routines for modern families.

The Global Recognition Award celebrates organizations and products that demonstrate excellence in innovation, customer impact, and market leadership. Momcozy's KleanPal Pro earned distinction for addressing one of the most time-consuming challenges faced by parents worldwide: the cleaning, sterilization, and drying of baby bottles, breast pump parts, and feeding accessories.

As parents increasingly seek solutions that help streamline household responsibilities without compromising safety and hygiene, products that combine efficiency with reliability have become essential. Developed to meet these evolving needs, the KleanPal Pro integrates bottle washing, sterilization, and drying into one seamless system, reducing manual effort while helping ensure feeding equipment is clean, sanitized, and ready for use.

The recognition reflects Momcozy's ongoing commitment to developing thoughtful products that support families through every stage of parenthood. Designed with convenience, ease of use, and everyday practicality in mind, the KleanPal Pro helps parents spend less time managing routine tasks and more time focusing on the moments that matter most.

"We are deeply honoured that the KleanPal Pro has been recognised with a 2026 Global Recognition Award," said Ellen Zhou. "Parenting is one of life's most profound responsibilities, yet it is often carried out through a series of everyday tasks that demand extraordinary patience, dedication, and sacrifice. At Momcozy, we believe that even the smallest improvements to these daily routines can have a meaningful impact on a family's wellbeing. The KleanPal Pro was born from a simple but important question: how can we help parents spend less time managing tasks and more time being present for the people they love most? This award is a recognition not only of innovation, but of the values that drive it—empathy, understanding, and a deep respect for the realities of modern parenthood. As we continue to innovate, our goal remains unchanged: to support families in ways that allow them to focus on creating the moments, memories, and connections that truly define the parenting journey."

The award further strengthens Momcozy's position as a leading innovator in maternal and baby care. As the company continues to expand its portfolio, it remains focused on creating products that combine smart technology, user-centered design, and practical functionality to address the evolving needs of today's families.

By transforming everyday parenting challenges into opportunities for innovation, Momcozy continues to redefine modern family care—developing solutions that not only simplify routines but also empower parents to navigate their journey with greater comfort and confidence.

Across Southeast Asia, Momcozy products are available through the brand's official website, official stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop, as well as an expanding network of maternity, baby specialty, and retail partners. This growing regional presence reflects Momcozy's commitment to making trusted maternal and baby care solutions more accessible to families.

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy — Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* brand - has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that integrate seamlessly into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 5 million mothers across 80 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's official website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024.



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