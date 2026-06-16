Field of Screams Backs Local Students and Youth Sports with Two Community Sponsorships

Seeing our name next to a space where students and young athletes grow means a lot to us” — Gene Schopf

MOUNTVILLE, PA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best known for its haunted attractions, Field of Screams is also investing in the community around it. The Mountville business has given $5,000 each to two local institutions this year: an outdoor classroom at Mountville Elementary School and a new batting cage for the Mountville Youth Athletic Association (MYAA). Both gifts are personal for co-founders and co-owners Gene and Jim Schopf, who grew up in Mountville, attended the elementary school as children, and came up through MYAA baseball.A new outdoor classroomField of Screams donated $5,000 toward an outdoor classroom at Mountville Elementary School, giving students a hands-on space to learn outside the traditional classroom. The school holds personal meaning for the Schopfs, who attended Mountville Elementary as children in the original building that still stands next to today’s campus. Field of Screams is recognized on a plaque at the site.Supporting youth baseballThe company also gave $5,000 to fund a new batting cage for the Mountville Youth Athletic Association (MYAA), helping young athletes practice and develop their game. The brothers played for MYAA themselves as kids, suiting up for the Mountville Cubs and Mountville Indians from 1975 to 1985. Signage recognizing the sponsorship will be installed at the MYAA ballfield in the coming weeks.Sponsorship details: $5,000 to each organization, for a combined $10,000 in community giving.“Gene and I grew up in this town, in that school and on those ball fields, so giving back right here means everything to us,” said Jim Schopf, co-founder and co-owner of Field of Screams. “Helping kids learn and play is about as good as it gets.”“Seeing our name next to a space where students and young athletes grow means a lot to us,” said Gene Schopf, co-founder and co-owner, of Field of Screams.About Field of ScreamsField of Screams is a family-owned haunted attraction located in Mountville, Pennsylvania, in Lancaster County. It is the original, one and only, authentic Field of Screams attraction. Founded in 1993 by the Schopf family, the attraction has been recognized as one of the top haunted attractions in the United States by numerous industry publications and consumer rankings. Field of Screams operates four signature attractions during its fall season and hosts year-round family events at its Mountville campus and affiliated business, Corn Cob Acres. The company is committed to delivering world-class entertainment under the highest standards of safety, compliance, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.fieldofscreams.com

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