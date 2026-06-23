Bradenton Rehabilitation Hospital Names Dr. Taras Kochno as Medical Director

Taras Kochno, MD, Medical Director

Dr. Kochno's extensive clinical and leadership experience make him an outstanding addition to Bradenton Rehabilitation Hospital.” — Tom Marnejon, CEO of Bradenton Rehabilitation Hospital.

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bradenton Rehabilitation Hospital announced Dr. Taras Kochno as medical director. Dr. Kochno brings more than 30 years of experience in physical medicine and medical rehabilitation, post-acute care, and healthcare leadership, with a longstanding commitment to helping patients regain function, improve mobility, and maximize independence through comprehensive rehabilitation services.

As Medical Director, Dr. Kochno oversees the hospital's medical rehabilitation programs and collaborates closely with physicians, therapists, nurses, and interdisciplinary care teams to support exceptional patient outcomes and high-quality inpatient rehabilitation care.

"Dr. Kochno's extensive clinical and leadership experience make him an outstanding addition to Bradenton Rehabilitation Hospital," said Tom Marnejon, CEO of Bradenton Rehabilitation Hospital. "His expertise in rehabilitation medicine, program development, and patient-centered care will help ensure that our patients receive the highest level of specialized medical rehabilitation services."

A board-certified physiatrist and Fellow of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Dr. Kochno has served in numerous leadership positions throughout his career, including Chief Clinical Operating Officer and Corporate Medical Director. He has led medical rehabilitation hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and post-acute care programs across the country, developing innovative medical rehabilitation pathways and quality-focused care models.

Dr. Kochno earned his Doctor of Medicine from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and completed his residency training in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at McMaster University Hospitals in Ontario, Canada. He has also held academic appointments at Loyola University, Mercer University School of Medicine, and LECOM Osteopathic School of Medicine.

"I am honored to serve as medical director of Bradenton Rehabilitation Hospital and work alongside such a dedicated team of inpatient rehabilitation professionals," said Dr. Kochno. "Medical rehabilitation has the power to transform lives, and I look forward to helping patients achieve their recovery goals and return to the activities that matter most to them."

About Bradenton Rehabilitation Hospital

Bradenton Rehabilitation Hospital is a 3-story, 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital with two therapy gyms. The hospital is owned by Nobis. A team of medical rehabilitation physicians, therapists, and nurses at the hospital collaborates to create individualized, intensive therapy plans that help patients recovering from disabling illnesses and injuries such as stroke, brain injury, neurological disorders, and complex orthopedic conditions. regain independence and return to their communities.

About Nobis

Nobis unites healthcare providers, developers, and investment partners to develop, design, own, joint venture, and manage inpatient rehabilitation hospitals. Nobis has opened 19 rehabilitation hospitals and has another nine hospitals under construction, led by a team with deep expertise in inpatient rehabilitation quality, compliance, and operations. Patients receive exceptional care from highly experienced and inspired caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient inpatient rehabilitation hospitals.

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