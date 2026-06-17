Dr. Phillip Dauwe Named a 2025 Best Doctor in Dallas by D Magazine for the Fifth Time

Board-certified Dallas plastic surgeon Phillip Dauwe, MD has been recognized by his peers for his outstanding patient care and surgical excellence.

This recognition speaks to the culture we have built at Dauwe Plastic Surgery — one where excellence, safety, and genuine patient care are never negotiable.” — Dr. Phillip Dauwe

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dauwe Plastic Surgery is proud to announce that Dr. Phillip Dauwe, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Dallas , has once again been recognized as a Best Doctor in Dallas by D Magazine, an honor he has now received five times, in 2020, 2021, 2023, 2024, and 2025.The D Magazine Best Doctors distinction is among the most credible physician recognitions in North Texas because it is driven entirely by peer nomination. Each year, nearly 10,000 local doctors are invited to vote for colleagues they would trust to care for a loved one. Votes are then reviewed by an anonymous panel of esteemed physicians, and D Magazine editors independently verify each honoree's medical license, board certification, and disciplinary status before finalizing the list. Inclusion reflects the trust and respect of the broader Dallas medical community, not advertising or self-promotion.Dr. Dauwe is widely regarded as one of Dallas's leading plastic surgeons, specializing in surgical and non-surgical procedures for the face, breast, and body. He is particularly known for his no-drain tummy tuck technique, an advanced approach that eliminates post-surgical drains, enhances long-term contouring, and allows for refined belly button aesthetics. His most sought-after procedures include breast augmentation, breast lifts, breast revisions, facelifts, and mommy makeovers Reflecting on the award, Dr. Dauwe says: "This recognition speaks to the culture we have built at Dauwe Plastic Surgery — one where excellence, safety, and genuine patient care are never negotiable. I am deeply grateful to my patients, who inspire me every day, and to the Dallas medical community for this continued honor. Our entire team works hard to make every patient feel confident, cared for, and truly heard.”About Dr. Phillip DauweDr. Phillip Dauwe is a board-certified plastic surgeon based in Dallas, TX. He completed medical school and a six-year plastic surgery residency at the University of Texas Southwestern, followed by a prestigious aesthetic surgery fellowship at the University of Southern California. He specializes in cosmetic procedures of the face, breast, and body and is recognized for his meticulous technique, artistic eye, and deeply personalized approach to patient care. In addition to being a recipient of D Magazine's Best Doctors in Dallas distinction, Dr. Dauwe has also been named a Castle Connolly Top Doctor and Texas Super Doctor, and is an active member of The Aesthetic Society and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. He practices out of Dauwe Plastic Surgery, his state-of-the-art facility in the Preston Hollow neighborhood of Dallas, TX. He is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dauwe Plastic Surgery, please visit dauweplasticsurgery.com or @dr.phillipdauwe on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.dauweplasticsurgery.com/blog/dr-phillip-dauwe-named-a-2025-best-doctor-in-dallas-by-d-magazine-for-the-fifth-time/ ###Dauwe Plastic Surgery10707 Preston RoadDallas, TX 75230(214) 821-6580Rosemont Media

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