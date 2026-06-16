KennCo Insurance Partners with Shamrock Routes

DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- KennCo Insurance is proud to announce its partnership with Shamrock Routes , one of Ireland’s leading luxury chauffeur and private tour providers. This collaboration brings together two trusted Irish brands committed to delivering exceptional service, reliability and peace of mind to travellers exploring Ireland.With over a decade of experience in hospitality and tourism, Shamrock Routes has earned a distinguished reputation for professionalism, sophistication and luxury. A proud member of the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), they specialise in bespoke chauffeur-driven tours, airport transfers and VIP travel across Ireland.KennCo Insurance, known for its comprehensive and customer-focused insurance solutions, shares the same commitment to quality and care. This partnership aims to improve the experience for customers by combining premium transport with reliable protection.A Shared Commitment to Irish TourismKennCo and Shamrock Routes are both well-established and trusted names in their industries. The partnership helps to support the growth of Irish tourism by combining world-class travel services with trusted insurance protection.Shamrock Routes go beyond transportation to create unforgettable journeys. Their highly trained chauffeurs are punctual, knowledgeable and offer unique insights into the culture, history, and hidden gems of Ireland. Whether you’re a visitor or a local rediscovering Ireland, their tours provide a luxurious and immersive sightseeing experience.KennCo Insurance is one of Ireland’s largest underwriting agencies. As an Irish-owned company, they take great pride in their roots, commitment to the local community and promoting Ireland. Remember, even if you are opting for staycations in Ireland, be sure to book your travel insurance . KennCo travel insurance offers cover when one night accommodation is pre-booked in Ireland. Get a quote on KennCo’s website or see all the features of travel insurance.

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