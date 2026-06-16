Tomball Controls Founder Named Entrepreneur Of The Year 2026 Gulf South Winner

Tomball Controls, named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Gulf South award winner, operates multiple facilities across Texas and employs more than 400 people serving data center and mission critical infrastructure customers nationwide

Kyle Reynolds, CEO and Founder of Tomball Controls, LLC, has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Gulf South award winner by Ernst & Young LLP

This recognition belongs to the more than 400 people who build something extraordinary at Tomball Controls every day. They do not just show up. They deliver.” — Kyle Reynolds, CEO and Founder, Tomball Controls, LLC

VON ORMY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyle Reynolds, CEO and Founder of Tomball Controls , LLC, has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year2026 Gulf South award winner by Ernst & Young LLP. The award was presented at a ceremony in Austin, TX in front of business leaders from across the Gulf South region.Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business recognition for entrepreneurs, having honored transformational business leaders for nearly 40 years. Past award winners include the founders of companies such as Starbucks, Dell, Zoom, and LinkedIn. Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges comprised of former winners, leading CEOs, and private equity and venture capital investors who evaluate nominees on long-term value creation, growth, purpose, and impact. This year, 13 winners were selected from a competitive field of nominees spanning Texas and Louisiana."This recognition belongs to the more than 400 men and women who build something extraordinary at Tomball Controls every single day," said Reynolds. "In just over four years, this team has built a world class manufacturing operation and earned the trust of some of the most demanding customers in power generation and data center infrastructure. They do not just show up. They deliver. I am grateful beyond words."Founded in 2022, Tomball Controls has grown from a small sheet metal fabrication operation to a leading manufacturer of custom sound-attenuated generator enclosures, fuel tanks, & access platforms serving data center and mission critical infrastructure customers nationwide. The company operates three facilities across Texas and employs more than 400 people. The Entrepreneur Of The Year recognition is the latest in a series of national and regional honors, including ranking No. 65 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America and No. 1 in San Antonio, being named the San Antonio Business Journal Business of the Year, and ranking No. 7 on the Inc. Vet 100, all in 2025.As a regional award winner, Reynolds is now eligible to compete for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Award, presented in November 2026 at the Strategic Growth Forum in Palm Springs, California.For more information, visit tomballcontrols.com.

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