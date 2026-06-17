RxActuator™ Launches Inaugural Clinical Advisory Board to Advance Veterinary 'Hospital-at-Home' Care

RxActuator Veterinary Hospital-at-home drug delivery Companion animal outpatient drug delivery Dog healing comfortably at home with RxActuator

Seven nationally recognized specialists join to guide protocol development and clinical education for the industry’s first wearable drug infusion platform.

I was likely the first veterinarian to use the RxActuator pump in a patient — my own dog — and continued using it for years afterward in acute and chronic pain patients.” — Dr. James (Jamie) Gaynor, Chair of the RxActuator Clinical Advisory Board

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Journey Actuating Technologies, Inc. (dba RxActuator™), the veterinary medical device company pioneering “Hospital-at-Home” continuous-rate infusion (CRI) for companion animals, today announced its inaugural Clinical Advisory Board (CAB). The seven-member board unites specialists in pain management, anesthesiology, pharmacology, internal medicine, rehabilitation, oncology, palliative care, and equine surgery — each selected for relevance to the RxActuator Mini-Infuser ’s clinical applications.“Assembling this caliber of clinical expertise is a defining milestone,” said Jeff Journey, CEO of Journey Actuating Technologies. “Veterinary medicine is at a genuine inflection point — staffing constraints, rising costs, and shifting owner expectations are converging on home-based care models. The clinicians joining our CAB are building those models every day. Their guidance will accelerate protocol adoption, strengthen our evidence base, and position RxActuator™ as the standard of care for outpatient CRI.”“I was likely the first veterinarian to use the RxActuator pump in a patient — my own dog — and continued using it for years afterward in acute and chronic pain patients,” said Dr. James (Jamie) Gaynor, Chair of the RxActuator Clinical Advisory Board. “I'm honored to be selected as Chair, and I look forward to working with Jeff and the Board to help bring the hospital home.”About the RxActuator™ Clinical Advisory BoardThe CAB will guide clinical protocol development, post-market validation, peer-reviewed publication, and continuing veterinary education. Advisors will represent RxActuator™ at key specialty conferences — including ACVS, IVECCS, ACVAA, IVAPM, ACVIM, the Veterinary Cancer Society (VCS), IAAHPC, and AAEP — and collectively build the evidence base supporting broad adoption of wearable, at-home CRI.Founding MembersJames (Jamie) Gaynor, DVM, MS, DACVAA, DAIPMChair, RxActuator Clinical Advisory Board | Owner, Black Dog Veterinary Anesthesia Services; Clinician, Buffalo Mountain Animal Hospital | Breckenridge, CODr. Gaynor is a foremost authority on veterinary pain management and anesthesiology. A former Section Chief of Anesthesiology at Colorado State University and co-editor of Elsevier’s Handbook of Veterinary Pain Management, he advises RxActuator™ on perioperative and chronic pain protocols.Mark Papich, DVM, MS, DACVCPProfessor of Clinical Pharmacology (Burroughs Wellcome Fund Chair), NC State University College of Veterinary Medicine | Raleigh, NCDr. Papich, Past President of the American College of Veterinary Clinical Pharmacology, has chaired the U.S. Pharmacopeia’s Veterinary Drugs Expert Committee and authored 235+ peer-reviewed publications. He anchors the CAB’s pharmacokinetics expertise.Tyler Carmack, DVM, CHPV, CVPP, CVA, CVFTDirector of Hospice and Palliative Care, Caring Pathways (National); Founder, Hampton Roads Veterinary Hospice | Virginia Beach, VADr. Carmack founded Hampton Roads Veterinary Hospice in 2011 and is Past President of IAAHPC. She advises RxActuator™ on end-of-life comfort protocols, where home infusion allows animals to spend their final days with family.Harry Cridge, MVB, MS, DACVIM (SAIM), DECVIM-CA, MRCVSBoard Certified Small Animal Internal Medicine Specialist | East Lansing, MIDr. Cridge is a board-certified internal medicine specialist focused on gastrointestinal and pancreatic disease. He is senior author of a 2025 Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine study demonstrating that outpatient pancreatitis management using the Mini-Infuserachieved an 89.5% treatment success rate with substantial cost savings.Lindsey Fry, DVM, DACVSMR, CCRP, CVPP, cVMAOwner, Fryday Veterinary Mobility and Pain Management | Berthoud, CODr. Fry is a board-certified Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation specialist with 16+ years in pain management and integrative care. She is a frequent speaker on the use of Katamine, and advises RxActuator™ on chronic and palliative pain protocols for post-surgical and geriatric patients.Greg Staller, DVM, DACVSOwner & President, Running ‘S’ Equine Veterinary Services | Califon, NJDr. Staller completed his large animal surgery residency at the University of Pennsylvania’s New Bolton Center and founded Running ‘S’ in 1995. He recently used the Mini-Infuserto deliver continuous antibiotic and antifungal therapy via subpalpebral lavage catheter following corneal lesion repair — an early signal of the platform’s potential in equine ophthalmic care.Luke Wittenburg, DVM, PhD, DACVCPProfessor, Department of Surgical & Radiological Sciences, UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine | Davis, CADr. Wittenburg leads NIH-funded research on anticancer drug pharmacology and comparative oncology. He advises RxActuator™ on oncology protocols, where home-based CRI reduces hospitalization burden across multi-week treatment courses.The Inflection Point: Why NowAccording to the PetSmart Charities–Gallup State of Pet Care Study (January 2026), 94% of veterinarians say clients’ financial considerations limit recommended care, and cost is cited more than twice as frequently as any other reason owners decline treatment. ICU capacity at specialty hospitals remains under sustained pressure from staffing shortages.The RxActuator Mini-Infuseris built for this environment — delivering ICU-grade continuous drug therapy through a wearable, disposable, non-powered device that goes home with the patient for the benefit of all stakeholders:• Clinics free constrained ICU capacity for higher-acuity patients without capital investment.• Pet owners receive the same standard of care at 60–70% lower cost, versus inpatient stays running $500 to $1,500+ per day.• Pets heal at home, with their families, reducing the stress of prolonged hospitalization.The RxActuator Mini-Infuseris the veterinary industry’s first outpatient CRI system. Driven by a patented, water-activated polymer actuator, it delivers 10 mL over 48 hours (±10% accuracy) with no batteries, software, or programming required. The platform is supported by 4+ peer-reviewed publications, including a 2025 pancreatitis study (Erger et al., Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine) demonstrating 89.5% outpatient success and 62–74% cost reduction versus inpatient care. Previously validated across 90+ clinics in 26 U.S. states and 3 countries, with active orders since the March 2026 commercial relaunch.About Journey Actuating Technologies, Inc.Journey Actuating Technologies, Inc. (dba RxActuator™) is a Raleigh, NC-based technology company advancing veterinary “Hospital-at-Home” care. Founder and CEO Jeff Journey brings 30+ years of leadership from Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Aerospace, and the U.S. Air Force. Beyond its current platform, the company is developing intelligent infusion technology to connect drug delivery with real-world clinical outcomes. RxActuator™ is executing a Seed+ raise ahead of a targeted Series A. RxActuator™ and Mini-Infuserare trademarks of Journey Actuating Technologies, Inc.

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