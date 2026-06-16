Invest Atlanta Receives 4th Consecutive International Economic Development Council Accreditation

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invest Atlanta, the official economic development authority for the City of Atlanta, is proud to announce the organization has once again been recognized as one of 99 economic development organizations accredited by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). Originally accredited on October 5, 2015, Invest Atlanta successfully achieved reaccreditation in 2019, 2022, and 2026 by demonstrating and maintaining excellence in the profession. The IEDC includes more than 4,500 members.“Invest Atlanta displays the professionalism, commitment, and technical expertise that is deserving of this honor,” said IEDC President and CEO Nathan Ohle.The Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO) program is a comprehensive peer review process that measures economic development organizations against commonly held standards in the profession. The program consists of two phases: a documentation review and an onsite visit. Each phase is designed to evaluate information about the structure, organization, funding, program, and staff of the candidate economic development organization.“As Invest Atlanta grows, our commitment remains focused on delivering meaningful, lasting impact in our communities by supporting small businesses, expanding access to affordable housing, and advancing strategies that create opportunity,” said Dr. Eloisa Klementich, president and CEO of Invest Atlanta. “This accreditation reflects the real impact we’re seeing in neighborhoods across Atlanta and the innovative ways we’re working alongside our community to ensure these efforts lead to lasting, equitable growth.”Earning the AEDO accreditation demonstrates that Invest Atlanta has attained and maintained a measure of excellence, showing the community and business prospects that they are represented by a leading economic development organization. Maintenance of the AEDO status is required every three years and is accomplished through documentation submission and/or onsite visits by a team of the AEDO Review Board.A few highlights from the reaccreditation report include the following:Invest Atlanta’s Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program and the advances it has made since the last accreditation are best practices that are being implemented statewide and can be replicated in other states/cities.The Affordable Housing Model established by Invest Atlanta is a best-in-class practice to meet the needs of the city. It too can be replicated across the nation’s largest cities where affordable housing is a critical need. The report noted that Invest Atlanta is well on its way to reaching and passing the City of Atlanta’s goal of creating or preserving 20,000 affordable housing units by 2030.The 2026-2030 Strategic Plan, developed by Invest Atlanta in conjunction with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and EY, is one of the most comprehensive and well-structured economic and community development plans the Review Team has seen. It is supported by challenging but attainable goals and objectives and a committed team to lead implementation.Invest Atlanta remains within an elite group of economic development organizations across North America that have earned and maintained AEDO status through IEDC's comprehensive review process. For more information on the AEDO program visit IEDC’s website at http://www.iedconline.org/AEDO . For more information about Invest Atlanta click here. About International Economic Development CouncilThe International Economic Development Council is the largest membership association serving economic and community development professionals in the world. With over 5,000 members nationwide and abroad, IEDC offers the economic development profession one source for information and professional development, one voice for the profession and one force for advocacy.About Invest AtlantaInvest Atlanta is the official economic development authority for the City of Atlanta. Its mission is to shape the city’s future by growing jobs and driving neighborhood investment, elevating the city’s global competitiveness, and advancing development and innovation, that uplifts all residents and businesses.

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