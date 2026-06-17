Royal Bahrain Concours and Gulf Air Renew Partnership for 2026

Gulf Air x Royal Bahrain Concours Signing A selection of cars from the 2025 Royal Bahrain Concours

The Royal Bahrain Concours is proud to announce that Gulf Air has renewed its partnership with the event for its 2026 edition.

We are delighted that Gulf Air has renewed its partnership with the Royal Bahrain Concours for 2026, and that it will be supporting the event in an even greater capacity this year” — James Brooks-Ward, Chairman of the Royal Bahrain Concours

RIFFA, BAHRAIN, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Royal Bahrain Concours is proud to announce that Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has renewed its partnership with the event for its 2026 edition.

Following its support of the inaugural Royal Bahrain Concours, Gulf Air will return as a sponsor for 2026 with an enhanced partnership, reflecting its confidence in the event’s long-term potential and its commitment to supporting Bahrain’s growing reputation as a destination for world-class cultural, luxury and automotive experiences.

Taking place at the Royal Golf Club in Riffa on Friday 6 – Saturday 7 November 2026, the Royal Bahrain Concours will once again bring together a carefully curated collection of exceptional cars, collectors, enthusiasts, luxury partners and international guests.

The renewed support from Gulf Air follows a highly successful first edition, which welcomed 60 collector cars and more than 200 members’ cars from leading car clubs across the GCC. With strong regional engagement and growing international attention, the Royal Bahrain Concours is quickly establishing itself as one of the most important new additions to the global concours calendar.

Gulf Air

As Bahrain’s national carrier, Gulf Air plays a key role in connecting the Kingdom with the wider world. Its continued partnership with the Royal Bahrain Concours underlines the shared ambition to showcase Bahrain as a destination of distinction, hospitality and premium experiences.

Founded in 1950, Gulf Air is one of the Middle East’s longest-established commercial airlines. Operating from its hub at Bahrain International Airport, the airline connects Bahrain with destinations across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, North Amercia, the Indian sub-continent and the Far East.

Through its renewed and expanded support, Gulf Air will help welcome guests, collectors and international visitors to Bahrain for the 2026 Royal Bahrain Concours, reinforcing the event’s position as a celebration not only of automotive excellence, but also of the Kingdom’s culture, hospitality and global outlook.

James Brooks-Ward, Chairman of the Royal Bahrain Concours, commented: “We are delighted that Gulf Air has renewed its partnership with the Royal Bahrain Concours for 2026, and that it will be supporting the event in an even greater capacity this year.

“Gulf Air was part of the story from the beginning, supporting the inaugural edition and helping us introduce the Royal Bahrain Concours to collectors, enthusiasts and guests from across the region and beyond. Its decision to strengthen that involvement for 2026 is a huge vote of confidence in what we are building.

“As Bahrain’s national carrier, Gulf Air is a natural partner for an event that is designed to bring the world’s finest cars, leading collectors and luxury brands to the Kingdom. Together, we share a commitment to presenting Bahrain at its very best: welcoming, ambitious, internationally connected and capable of hosting truly world-class experiences.”

Martin Gauss, CEO of Gulf Air, added: “After the success of the inaugural Royal Bahrain Concours, we are very pleased to renew and enhance our partnership with the event for 2026.

“The first edition demonstrated the strength of Bahrain’s luxury and automotive community, while also attracting attention from collectors, enthusiasts and visitors from across the region and worldwide. We have full confidence in the continued growth of the Royal Bahrain Concours and are proud to play a greater role in supporting this year’s event.

“As the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Gulf Air is committed to supporting initiatives that promote the Kingdom as a distinctive international destination. The Royal Bahrain Concours is a strong example of that ambition, combining automotive excellence, hospitality and culture in a setting that reflects the best of Bahrain.”

Organised by Thorough Events in collaboration with the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority, the Royal Bahrain Concours has quickly established itself as a major addition to the region’s luxury events calendar and an important new fixture within the international concours world.

Further details regarding the 2026 programme, participating vehicles, partners and ticket information will be announced in due course.

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