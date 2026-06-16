Oregon State Fire Marshal honors fire safety leaders with Golden and Silver Sparky Awards

The Oregon State Fire Marshal is excited to announce the 2026 Golden and Silver Sparky Award recipients. It’s one of the state’s most prestigious fire prevention honors. Since 1977, these awards have recognized people and agencies for their outstanding contributions to public safety education and fire prevention.

“Every year, the Sparky Awards remind us that fire prevention is a shared responsibility, and that people are making a real difference in communities across Oregon,” said State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “Fire Marshal Flick and Ed Sutton embody the spirit of service, innovation, and compassion that keeps people safe. We are grateful for their leadership and honored to recognize their outstanding contributions.”

Golden Sparky Award: Fire Marshal Cheryl Flick

On June 10, Roseburg Fire Department’s Fire Marshal Cheryl Flick was honored with the Golden Sparky Award, which recognizes a member of the fire service for exceptional achievement in fire prevention.



Flick was celebrated for her leadership in community risk reduction. Working with community-level data, she found 40% of Roseburg households included individuals with disabilities, Flick spearheaded partnerships with the Umpqua Valley disAbilities Network and the Aging and Disability Resource Connection. These collaborations significantly expanded safety education and support for at-risk community members.

The ceremony included remarks from Roseburg Fire Chief Tyler Christopherson and State Representative Virgil Osborne.

Silver Sparky Award: Ed Sutton

Also on June 10, the Oregon State Fire Marshal presented the Silver Sparky Award to Ed Sutton at Medford Fire Station 14. The Silver Sparky is awarded to civilians or civilian agencies for significant contributions to public safety.

Sutton, a dedicated volunteer with Mercy Flights, was recognized for his decades of leadership with the Mercy Flights Explorer Post 131 in Jackson County. His commitment to youth mentorship has created a vital career pathway in emergency services, guiding numerous young people into successful careers as firefighters, paramedics, nurses, and law enforcement officers.

Joining the state fire marshal for the presentation were State Senator Jeff Golden and State Representatives Pam Marsh and Kim Wallan.