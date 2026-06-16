The Noli Shop Partners with Fiercely on Interactive Virtual Try-On Experience, Transforming Online Shopper Confidence

Co-Founder Paula Cuneo shopping fiercely in Noli

Building on a history of digital retail innovation, contemporary brand integrates Fiercely’s technology to let shoppers see clothes on themselves before buying.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Noli Shop , a multi-million dollar direct-to-consumer women's fashion label celebrated for its sophisticated day-to-night silhouettes, today announced a strategic partnership with Fiercely , the premier interactive e-commerce shopping platform developed by Fierce Entertainment, Inc.Integrating directly into The Noli Shop's official website, this technical rollout introduces a state-of-the-art Virtual Try-On (VTO) interface across the brand's latest collections. Without leaving the product detail pages (PDPs) or downloading an external application, shoppers can upload a photo to visualize how The Noli Shop’s signature tailoring, luxury textures, and premium styling look on their own bodies.The Noli Shop has long been a pioneer in deploying cutting-edge e-commerce technology to enhance the digital storefront. The brand has consistently outpaced traditional retail by embracing advanced conversion-rate optimization (CRO) stacks, identity resolution tools and product bundling. Incorporating Fiercely’s interactive visual environment is the next logical step in their digital evolution—moving past static imagery to give shoppers immediate visual validation of styled looks."Our customer shops with high intent, and she deserves to see how these beautiful pieces look on her unique silhouette before she makes an investment," said Slava Furman, Co-Founder and CEO of The Noli Shop. "We have a strong track record of using advanced digital tools to elevate our online shopping experience. Partnering with Fiercely allows us to take that innovation to the next level. By putting the visual proof directly in the hands of our customers, we are erasing the guesswork from online shopping and giving women confidence in how they style their wardrobes."For Fierce Entertainment, Inc., this partnership represents a major expansion of its interactive footprint into the high-growth contemporary fashion space, validating the retail industry's urgent demand for more dynamic, visual consumer experiences.“We designed Fiercely to bring together the excitement of discovering new styles with the confidence of truly visualizing them on yourself," said CEO Cindy Ball, of Fierce Entertainment, Inc. "The Noli Shop has established itself as an innovative leader in e-commerce tech. We are thrilled to partner with a brand that understands that seeing an item on yourself is the ultimate key to feeling confident and inspired by fashion online."The interactive Virtual Try-On feature is officially live. Customers can experience the frictionless visual showroom today by visiting The Noli Shop. The Noli ShopAbout The Noli ShopFounded in Miami by Slava & Diana Furman, The Noli Shop designs premium, sophisticated clothing that effortlessly blurs the line between day and night. Known for its flattering fits, statement denim, and elevated details, the label crafts modern garments intended to bring effortless confidence, body sculpting ease, and glamour to women's wardrobes nationwide.About FiercelyFiercely, powered by Fierce Entertainment, Inc., is a pioneering interactive e-commerce shopping platform. By fusing advanced digital rendering with web-integrated garment visualization, Fiercely delivers photorealistic Virtual Try-On solutions. The platform enables global fashion houses to elevate the digital consumer experience and maximize engagement by allowing shoppers to visualize apparel directly on their own digital profiles.Media ContactsThe Noli Shop Communications Teampress@thenolishop.comFiercely Communication Leadpaula@bfierce.com

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