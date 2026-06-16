Michigan Marijuana Tours Celebrates 7/10 with Growing Pains: Cultivation & Rosin Processing Tours

Celebrate 7/10 with the Growing Pains Rosin Experience—an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Kalamazoo processing facility featuring the legendary terp fridge and premium solventless craftsmanship. Guests of the Growing Pains 7/10 Rosin Experience will get an up-close look at the pressing process behind some of Michigan's most sought-after concentrates. Guests attending the Growing Pains 7/10 Experience can learn how premium flower becomes the solventless rosin used in Growing Pains' popular vape products.

Michigan Marijuana Tours and Growing Pains invite guests to explore cultivation and rosin production on an exclusive 7/10 experience.

7/10 is more than a date on the calendar—it's a celebration of the people, passion, and craftsmanship behind solventless extraction.” — Stone Cold Steve Washin

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michigan Marijuana Tours and Growing Pains are inviting cannabis enthusiasts, concentrate connoisseurs, and curious consumers to celebrate 7/10 with exclusive behind-the-scenes cultivation and processing experiences in Kalamazoo.Known for producing sought-after solventless rosin strains including Candy Bones, Scented Marker, Honey Banana, and Lantz, Growing Pains will open its doors for a rare opportunity to explore the full journey from plant to press.Guests can choose from two immersive experiences designed to showcase the people, processes, and passion behind one of Michigan's most respected cannabis brands.The Growing Pains Cultivation Tour, led by Seth Miller, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the genetics, cultivation techniques, and plant care practices that create the foundation for premium solventless products.The Growing Pains Rosin Processing Tour features Growing Pains' own Stone Cold Steve Washin, who will guide guests through the art and science of solventless extraction. Attendees will gain insider access to the processing facility, explore the legendary "Big Terp Fridge," learn how premium rosin is crafted from start to finish, and hear firsthand about upcoming collaborations and product releases."7/10 is more than a date on the calendar—it's a celebration of the people, passion, and craftsmanship behind solventless extraction," said Stone Cold Steve Washin of Growing Pains. "We're excited to pull back the curtain and show guests what goes into every jar of rosin. From preserving terpenes to dialing in each process, this is our chance to share the culture and craftsmanship that drive everything we do.""Exceptional rosin starts long before harvest day," said Seth Miller of Growing Pains. "We're excited to show guests the genetics, cultivation practices, and attention to detail that create the foundation for every product we make."Unlike a traditional dispensary visit, the Growing Pains 7/10 Experience offers attendees an immersive look at the entire lifecycle of premium concentrates and the opportunity to connect directly with the innovators pushing Michigan's cannabis industry forward."Consumers are increasingly interested in understanding where their products come from and the people who make them," said Charlena Berry, founder of Michigan Marijuana Tours. "These experiences give guests unprecedented access to one of Michigan's most respected cannabis brands on the biggest day of the year for concentrate enthusiasts."The Growing Pains 7/10 Rosin Experience will take place on July 10, 2026 at the Kalamazoo processing facility with the Cultivation Experience taking place in Paw Paw at the cultivation facility.Please note: Transportation is not provided. Attendees are responsible for their own travel to and from the facilities.Space is limited, and advance registration is required.For tickets and additional information, visit Michigan Marijuana Tours.

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