Western Specialty Contractors Completes Carbon Fiber Test Column Project at Purdue University

Purdue University Carbon Fiber Crack Repairs Test Purdue University Carbon Fiber Repairs Test

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Specialty Contractors’ Indianapolis branch has completed a concrete repair and structural strengthening project at Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN.

Serving as the prime contractor, Western performed epoxy injection and carbon fiber installation on a test column as part of a collaborative effort with Purdue University and Sika. The project evaluated the use of carbon fiber wrap technology as a structural strengthening solution for concrete elements.

The scope of work included repairing cracks through epoxy injection and installing carbon fiber reinforcement to enhance the column’s structural performance. The project provided an opportunity to demonstrate the effectiveness of advanced repair materials and methods while supporting Purdue University’s engineering research efforts.

“This project allowed us to collaborate with Purdue University and Sika on an innovative application of carbon fiber strengthening technology,” said Mark Antoskiewicz, Project Manager at Western Specialty Contractors. “Working on a test installation like this helps advance our understanding of repair methods that can extend the service life of concrete structures.”

The project was completed in January 2026. Western completed the work on time and within budget, to Purdue University's satisfaction.

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