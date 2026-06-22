Western Specialty Contractors Completes Carbon Fiber Test Column Project at Purdue University

Purdue University Carbon Fiber Crack Repairs Test

Purdue University Carbon Fiber Repairs Test

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western Specialty Contractors’ Indianapolis branch has completed a concrete repair and structural strengthening project at Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN.

Serving as the prime contractor, Western performed epoxy injection and carbon fiber installation on a test column as part of a collaborative effort with Purdue University and Sika. The project evaluated the use of carbon fiber wrap technology as a structural strengthening solution for concrete elements.

The scope of work included repairing cracks through epoxy injection and installing carbon fiber reinforcement to enhance the column’s structural performance. The project provided an opportunity to demonstrate the effectiveness of advanced repair materials and methods while supporting Purdue University’s engineering research efforts.

“This project allowed us to collaborate with Purdue University and Sika on an innovative application of carbon fiber strengthening technology,” said Mark Antoskiewicz, Project Manager at Western Specialty Contractors. “Working on a test installation like this helps advance our understanding of repair methods that can extend the service life of concrete structures.”

The project was completed in January 2026. Western completed the work on time and within budget, to Purdue University's satisfaction.

Mark Antoskiewicz
Indianapolis Branch Manager
+1 317-377-6040 ext. 1702
email us here

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Western Specialty Contractors Completes Carbon Fiber Test Column Project at Purdue University

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Mark Antoskiewicz
Indianapolis Branch Manager
+1 317-377-6040 ext. 1702
Company/Organization
Western Specialty Contractors
1637 N Warson Rd
Saint Louis, Missouri, 63132
United States
+1 314-593-2165
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About

Family-owned and operated for more than 100 years, Western Specialty Contractors is the nation’s largest specialty contractor in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing, and specialty roofing. Western offers a nationwide network of expertise that building owners, engineers, architects, and property managers can count on to develop cost-effective, corrective measures that can add years of useful life to a variety of structures, including industrial, commercial, healthcare, historic, educational and government buildings, parking structures, and sports stadiums. Western is headquartered in St. Louis, MO, with 30 branch offices nationwide and employs more than 1,200 salaried and hourly professionals who offer the best, time-tested techniques and innovative technology.

https://westernspecialtycontractors.com

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