Dr. Paulo Zanjacomo Joins Ingenuity Trading to Power Next-Generation Quantitative Research

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Elite Trading Firm Veteran Steps In to Advance Ingenuity’s AI Platform and Trading Analytics Capabilities

Ingenuity has built something rare — a truly unified, multi-asset execution platform with the intelligence layer to match. I'm excited to help solve the problems that matter to institutional traders!” — Paulo Zanjacomo, Head of Quantitative Research

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ingenuity Trading , a fintech platform redefining electronic trade execution, announces that quantitative research leader Dr. Paulo Zanjacomo has joined as Head of Quantitative Research. Dr. Zanjacomo brings 27 years of quantitative research experience — more than 20 of them in financial markets — to Ingenuity’s Trading and AI platform. Working alongside Co-Founders Pallav Chhaochhria and Karthik Teki , he will lead the firm’s quant research function, driving the development of signals, algorithms, and models that power Ingenuity’s trading analytics and execution capabilities.Dr. Zanjacomo has led quantitative research at some of the most respected trading firms in the United States, including Automated Trading Desk, (ATD, acquired by Citigroup), Sun Trading (integrated into Hudson River Trading), IMC Financial Markets, and Chicago Trading Company. Across these roles, he built simulation, statistical, optimization, and machine-learning systems for forecast generation and profitable trading in latency-sensitive environments, spanning equities, futures, FX, options, interest rates, and indices.His expertise extends beyond financial markets. Earlier in his career, Dr. Zanjacomo developed mathematical models for energy forecasting, distribution, and risk management — experience that underpins his command of the energy asset classes central to Ingenuity’s multi-asset platform.Dr. Zanjacomo holds a PhD from the Georgia Institute of Technology, where his passion for complex mathematical modeling and data exploration first took shape.“Ingenuity has built something rare — a truly unified, multi-asset execution platform with the intelligence layer to match,” said Dr. Paulo Zanjacomo. “I’m excited to bring rigorous quantitative research to bear on problems that matter to institutional traders every day.”“Paulo is exactly the kind of world-class talent we’ve been building toward,” said Karthik Teki, Co-Founder and CEO. “His depth across high-frequency trading, latency-sensitive quant systems, and multi-asset modeling — built at some of the sharpest firms in the business — will accelerate everything we’re doing on the AI platform and trading analytics side.”“Quantitative research is the engine behind what makes our AI platform genuinely differentiated,” said Pallav Chhaochhria, Co-Founder and President. “Paulo’s track record across AI, trading analytics, and latency-sensitive execution is precisely the caliber we’ve been building toward. We’re thrilled to have him on board.”About Ingenuity TradingIngenuity Trading is a FinTech company redefining institutional execution through a next-generation platform powered by AI Agents and intelligent algorithmic strategies. Built from the ground up as a unified, multi-asset system, Ingenuity eliminates the complexity of fragmented workflows — enabling clients to trade equities, options, futures, FX, and more with consistency, precision, and speed.Founded by Karthik Teki and Pallav Chhaochhria, and guided by industry veterans including Naz Al-Khudairi, Ingenuity brings deep domain expertise to the forefront of trading innovation. The platform combines real-time analytics, AI-driven insights, and ultra-low-latency infrastructure to help buy-side firms optimize execution and reduce costs. For more information, visit ingenuity.trading.Media Contact:Ingenuity Trading IncKarthik TekiCEO, Ingenuity Trading Inc.LinkedIn: Ingenuity TradingX: @ingenuitytrding

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