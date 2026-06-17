Alpine Eagle and Origin Robotics partner to strengthen European drone defence capabilities

Executives from Alpine Eagle and Origin Robotics sign the Memorandum of Understanding at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris. Alpine Eagle CEO Jan-Hendrik Boelens (left) and Origin Robotics CEO Agris Kipurs shake hands after signing a Memorandum of Understanding at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris.

PARIS, FRANCE, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpine Eagle, the European counter-drone defence technology company, and Origin Robotics, the Latvian developer of autonomous unmanned aerial weapons systems, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to combine Origin Robotics' BLAZE interceptor with Alpine Eagle's Sentinel architecture, creating a layered sensor-to-effector counter-drone capability.The agreement marks a significant step in Alpine Eagle's strategy to build the next generation of air defence, connecting sensing, decision-making and interception into a single layered network. It also reflects a broader shift towards integrated air-defence architectures that combine sensors, command-and-control and multiple interception layers into a single operational system.Alpine Eagle's Sentinel architecture combines airborne and ground-based radar with distributed sensor networks and Sentinel-OS, the company's software backbone that unifies sensors, platforms, and effectors into an integrated network. Together, these capabilities provide earlier detection, improved situational awareness and more time for operators and warfighters to make informed decisions in complex environments. The integration of BLAZE, a radar-guided autonomous interceptor designed to defeat drones and loitering munitions, adds a further interception layer, strengthening Sentinel's ability to coordinate detection, decision-making and response through its system-of-systems approach.European governments are accelerating investment in counter-drone capability following lessons from Ukraine and recent conflicts in the Middle East, where large-scale drone attacks have demonstrated the need for earlier detection, layered defence and more cost-effective interception.Under the agreement, the companies will initially focus on technical integration, customer demonstrations and operational validation, while establishing a pathway towards future local manufacturing of BLAZE in Germany.Jan-Hendrik Boelens, co-founder and CEO of Alpine Eagle, said: "Drone warfare is forcing militaries to rethink how they protect airspace. The challenge is to bring detection, tracking, and interception together into an integrated system that can respond quickly and scale with the threat. Integrating BLAZE into Sentinel expands our sensor-to-effector architecture and gives customers another effective layer within a broader counter-drone network."Agris Kipurs, co-founder and CEO of Origin Robotics, said: "The future of drone defence depends on combining the right sensors, software and effectors. No single system can solve the challenge alone. By integrating BLAZE into Sentinel, we are bringing together complementary capabilities that help customers detect threats earlier and respond more effectively.”The partnership builds on successful initial integration activities between the two companies and reflects a growing trend towards European defence technology companies combining specialised capabilities into integrated systems that can be deployed, adapted and scaled more rapidly than traditional programmes. By strengthening interoperability between complementary technologies, the collaboration supports the development of a more resilient European defence industrial base and the ability to scale production as demand grows.Alpine Eagle is exhibiting at Eurosatory 2026 and can be found in Hall 5b, booth D414. Origin Robotics can be found in Hall 5b, booth C423.ENDSAbout Alpine EagleFounded in 2023, Alpine Eagle is a team of machine learning practitioners and aeronautical engineers building the world’s first airborne counter-drone system. The company's Sentinel Counter-UAS System detects and classifies small drones. Its Sentinel-OS software platform can be integrated into various hardware to protect military and national assets and infrastructure. Backed by leading investors including IQ Capital, General Catalyst and HCVC, Alpine Eagle has raised over €10M in funding. https://alpineeagle.com/ About Origin RoboticsOrigin Robotics is a Latvian defence technology company developing autonomous systems for modern defence applications. Its flagship interceptor platform, BLAZE, is a NATO-codified, radar-guided autonomous interceptor drone system designed to counter fast-moving aerial threats, including drones and loitering munitions. BLAZE is already deployed by multiple NATO member states and provides an affordable and scalable response to the growing challenge of mass drone attacks. The system uses radar data to guide its onboard autopilot, enabling autonomous target approach, acquisition and interception under operator supervision. https://origin-robotics.com/

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