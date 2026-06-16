Princeton Theological Seminary Launches ‘Expanding the Table’ Podcast

Princeton Seminary President Jonathan Lee Walton, PhD interviews Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock, U.S. Sen. from Georgia for an episode of "Expanding the Table" Expanding the Table is now streaming on all podcast platforms.

President Jonathan Lee Walton brings together leading voices in history, theology, and public life to explore questions of faith, leadership, and justice

'Expanding the Table' is an invitation to listen deeply, embrace other viewpoints, and ponder how theological wisdom can inform our most pressing societal concerns” — Jonathan Lee Walton, President, Princeton

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first season of Princeton Theological Seminary 's new podcast, “ Expanding the Table ,” launches today, June, 15, 2026, with the Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock as the show’s inaugural guest.Hosted by Princeton Seminary President Jonathan Lee Walton, PhD , the podcast brings together experts in health, politics, theology, and history to explore questions of faith, leadership, and justice.“Drawing from the Parable of the Great Banquet in Luke 14, ‘Expanding the Table’ seeks to welcome new and diverse perspectives to the Princeton Theological Seminary learning community,” said Walton. “It is through this diversification that we will expand the table of intellectual inquiry and explore how a theological perspective can help shape a more just and moral world.”Expanding the Table’s first season includes:- Faith, Politics, and the Moral Crisis in America with Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock, U.S. Sen. from Georgia- How Spirituality Supports Teen Mental Health and Resilience with Dr. Lisa Miller, Columbia University professor and clinical psychologist- Why Faith and Religion Matter for Your Health with Dr. Howard K. Koh, Harvard University professor and former Obama-Administration assistant secretary for health- How Farming Teaches Us About Productivity and Life with Dr. Nathan Stucky, director of The Farminary Project at Princeton Theological Seminary- Religious Diversity in Healthcare: Why Faith Matters for Patient Care with Dr. Suzanne Watts Henderson, senior director of faith & health for Interfaith America- How Churches Can Support Teen Faith with Dr. Almeda Wright, Yale Divinity School professor of religious education- Lessons in Morality and Democracy from the Civil Rights Movement with Dr. Peniel Joseph, The University of Texas at Austin professor of public affairsThese distinguished experts discuss a range of topics, from faith’s role in shaping an ethical democracy, to how spirituality impacts adolescent mental health and overall well-being, to the importance of religious diversity, and more.“At a time when public discourse often narrows rather than broadens, “Expanding the Table” is an invitation to listen deeply, embrace other viewpoints, and ponder how theological wisdom can inform our most pressing societal concerns,” said Walton.Expanding the Table is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube. Learn more and subscribe at ptsem.edu/expandingthetable.###About Princeton Theological SeminaryFounded in 1812, Princeton Theological Seminary equips women and men for faithful, compassionate, and competent leadership in ministry, academia, and public life — preparing them to serve Christ with integrity, scholarship and joy.

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