TOP 1% WORLDWIDE: OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort Named Tripadvisor's Best of the Best

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This South Ari Atoll sanctuary earns global recognition for its barefoot luxury accommodations

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OUTRIGGER Resorts & Hotels proudly announces that OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has been named a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice® Best of the Best Award Winner for 2026. Recognized among the top 1% of hotels worldwide, the resort was ranked No. 5 in Asia and No. 21 worldwide among Tripadvisor's Best of the Best All-Inclusive Resorts.

Tripadvisor's Best of the Best Awards represent the highest level of excellence in travel and are based entirely on authentic guest reviews and ratings collected over the past 12 months. More than an industry accolade, the recognition reflects the experiences that travelers themselves value most and the destinations they cannot stop talking about.

Nestled within the turquoise waters of South Ari Atoll, OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has become one of the Maldives' most sought-after barefoot luxury destinations. Guests are drawn to its intimate island setting, elevated all-inclusive offering, world-class dining, transformative wellness experiences and unrivaled access to the marine wonders of the Indian Ocean.

Surrounded by powder-soft beaches and crystal-clear lagoons, the resort delivers the quintessential Maldivian escape while offering something increasingly rare in luxury travel: a meaningful connection to place. From swimming alongside whale sharks and exploring a vibrant house reef teeming with marine life to unwinding at Navasana Spa, every stay is designed to foster a deeper connection to both nature and self.

Located in one of the few places in the world where whale sharks can be encountered year-round, the resort offers guests extraordinary opportunities to swim alongside the ocean's largest fish in their natural habitat. The surrounding waters of South Ari Atoll are also home to manta rays, sea turtles, vibrant coral ecosystems and an abundance of tropical marine life, creating unforgettable experiences both above and below the surface.

In celebration of World Ocean Month, the award also shines a spotlight on the resort's commitment to marine stewardship and conservation. Led by an on-site marine biologist, Chloe Mclanachan, the resort's dedicated marine team helps guests develop a deeper appreciation for the Maldives' extraordinary underwater world through guided snorkeling experiences, educational programs and coral conservation initiatives. These efforts reflect OUTRIGGER's broader commitment to protecting the ocean environments that make its destinations so special.

The recognition comes as the resort continues to expand its wellness offering, introducing immersive experiences designed to help guests reconnect with themselves and the rhythms of island life. From restorative spa rituals and holistic wellness treatments at Navasana Spa to mindful moments inspired by the healing power of the ocean, wellness has become an integral part of the Maafushivaru experience.

"We are incredibly honoured to be recognised by Tripadvisor's global community as one of the world's leading all-inclusive resorts," said John Allanson, GM of OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort. "Being ranked No. 5 in Asia and No. 21 worldwide is a tremendous achievement and a direct reflection of our team's passion and dedication to creating exceptional guest experiences for everyone who visits our beautiful island."

The recognition of OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort is part of a broader achievement across the OUTRIGGER portfolio. In addition to Maafushivaru's Best of the Best distinction, Tripadvisor's 2026 Travellers' Choice Awards also recognized OUTRIGGER properties across Hawai'i, Fiji, Thailand and Mauritius, including resorts in Waikīkī, Maui, Kauai, Kona, Fiji's Coral Coast, Phuket, Khao Lak, Koh Samui, Phi Phi Island and Mauritius. Together, these honors reinforce OUTRIGGER's growing reputation for delivering exceptional beachfront experiences in some of the world's most iconic island destinations.

From the overwater villas of the Maldives to legendary surf breaks in Waikīkī, the pristine beaches of Fiji, the tropical shores of Thailand and the turquoise lagoons of Mauritius, OUTRIGGER continues to create authentic, place-based experiences that connect guests to the people, culture and natural beauty of each destination. The brand's strong showing across Tripadvisor's global rankings reflects a shared commitment to genuine hospitality, memorable guest experiences and a deep respect for the environments and communities that make each destination unique. For more information and reservations, visit: www.outrigger.com/maldives

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ABOUT OUTRIGGER RESORTS & HOTELS

For more than 75 years, OUTRIGGER has charted a journey of discovery – expanding from Hawai‘i to premier resort destinations including Fiji, Mauritius, Thailand and the Maldives. The privately held hospitality company invites guests to ‘Come Be Here’ with authentic Signature Experiences and the OUTRIGGER DISCOVERY loyalty program – a member of the award-winning Global Hotel Alliance (GHA). OUTRIGGER’s multi-branded portfolio includes OUTRIGGER Resorts, Hawaii Vacation Condos by OUTRIGGER®, The Kapalua Villas Maui and OUTRIGGER Honua Kai Resort & Spa while also managing select properties from top international hotel brands including Embassy Suites by Hilton®. Learn more at OUTRIGGER.com or visit @OUTRIGGERResorts on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT

Monica Salter | VP, Global Communications & Social Responsibility

OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group

monica.salter@outrigger.com

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