Mega Furniture Leases Former Conn’s HomePlus Building in Corpus Christi

Mega Furniture

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is pleased to announce that AUSA Furniture LLC, doing business as Mega Furniture , has leased the 52,677 square foot retail building at 4818 S. Padre Island Drive in Corpus Christi, Texas. Lynann Pinkham of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. represented the landlord in the transaction, while Asterra Properties represented the tenant.Located on 4.21 acres at the northeast intersection of South Padre Island Drive and Everhart Road, the property resides along one of Corpus Christi’s most visible and heavily traveled retail corridors. The site is adjacent to Cavender’s Boot City and Northern Tool + Equipment and benefits from strong regional accessibility, multiple ingress and egress points and traffic counts of approximately 121,000 cars per day on SPID and 20,752 cars per day on Northern Everhart, according to ESRI 2024.Mega Furniture, operated by AUSA Furniture LLC, is a growing Texas home furnishings retailer known for its broad selection of in-stock merchandise including furniture, mattresses, dining furniture, home office furnishings, outdoor furniture, home décor and appliances. The tenant made improvements to the space before opening.The building, originally constructed in 1973, was most recently occupied by Conn’s HomePlus. The lease marks a significant repositioning of a large-format retail box that became available following Conn’s nationwide bankruptcy and store closure campaign. Conn’s, a longtime Texas-based retailer, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in July 2024 and ultimately closed all of its stores nationwide after failing to secure a buyer.Pinkham said the transaction reflects the continuing strength of the Corpus Christi retail market, particularly along the SPID corridor.“Large-box retail space in well-located corridors continues to attract serious tenant interest in Corpus Christi, especially when the site offers strong visibility, access and surrounding retail synergy,” said Lynann Pinkham, Broker Associate at Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. “This property checks all of those boxes. Mega Furniture recognized the value of the location and the opportunity to establish itself in a highly active trade area with exceptional exposure.”Pinkham added that the deal is part of a broader pattern of momentum in the local retail sector.“Retail leasing activity in Corpus Christi started the year on a very healthy pace, and we are seeing continued demand for quality space in strategic locations,” Pinkham said. “As some legacy retailers exit the market, those vacancies are creating opportunities for expanding users to step into proven retail real estate. That is exactly what happened here.”Recent market data supports that trend. Retail leasing activity in Corpus Christi exceeded 100,000 square feet early in 2026, with newly available space helping meet tenant demand and support expansion strategies. At the same time, investors and tenants alike have remained focused on high-traffic, well-located assets, particularly along South Padre Island Drive, where both leasing and sales activity have remained strong.“This corridor continues to perform because it serves as one of the city’s primary commercial arteries,” Pinkham said. “Retailers want to be where the traffic is, where access is convenient and where neighboring uses help reinforce consumer draw. The SPID corridor continues to deliver on all three.”The transaction underscores the continued appeal of well-positioned retail properties in Corpus Christi and highlights how backfilling former big-box vacancies can create new energy in established commercial corridors.For inquiries or further information, please contactCravey Real Estate Services, Inc.5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240Corpus Christi, TX 78405Phone: 361-289-5168Email: lynann@craveyrealestate.comAbout Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With more than 50 years of experience, Cravey specializes in brokerage, property management, and development services for industrial, office, retail and land properties throughout South Texas.

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