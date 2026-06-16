U.S. Department of Education Approves Indiana’s Returning Education to the States Waiver, Freeing Up Millions to Invest in Students

The waiver will also reduce compliance costs, allowing nearly $20 million in state and local funds to be redirected from bureaucratic red tape to the classroom over four years.

“Granting Indiana’s waiver is another decisive step in the Trump Administration’s commitment to returning education to the states,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “Not only does this waiver provide greater flexibility for Indiana to serve its students the way it knows best, but it also helps to align education with the evolving needs of the workforce. Congratulations to Indiana on these innovative solutions to improve student academic achievement and free up state resources from federal bureaucratic red tape.”

“In Indiana, education is built on choice. With this waiver, we are taking the next logical step for choice in Indiana education by giving our state more flexibility to use federal education dollars in the way that works best for Hoosier students,” said Indiana Governor Mike Braun. “Indiana will continue setting the standard for education in the United States.”