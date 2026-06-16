Tulsa County Saw Over 11,000 Car Crashes in One Year, New Free Injury Guide Shows

Tulsa County recorded more than 11,000 reported car crashes in a single year, according to Oklahoma Highway Safety Office data.

New free guide compiles official Oklahoma Highway Safety Office data on Tulsa crashes and explains the 24–72 hour window when hidden injuries appear.

The most dangerous words we hear after a crash are 'I feel fine.' Adrenaline hides pain at the scene, and it's often 24 to 72 hours later that the neck and back pain set in.” — Dr. Justin Snyder, D.C., F.A.S.A.

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tulsa County recorded more than 11,000 reported traffic crashes in a single year, involving over 28,000 people, according to the most recent Crash Facts Book published by the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office (OHSO). To help local accident victims understand those risks — and recognize injuries that often stay hidden in the hours after a crash — Snyder Chiropractic & Acupuncture has published a free online resource: the Tulsa Car Accident Statistics & Injury Guide The guide compiles official Oklahoma crash data into a single, plain-language reference for Tulsa drivers. According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, within the city of Tulsa alone there were 7,968 reported crashes in 2021 — roughly 22 every day — and statewide, Oklahoma traffic deaths climbed from 640 in 2019 to 762 in 2021, an increase of nearly 19 percent in two years.The resource also addresses a pattern that surprises many drivers. Most Oklahoma crashes happen not in ice or darkness, but in clear weather and daylight, and the most common crash type by far involves two vehicles — more than 46,000 of the state's 66,074 crashes in 2021. These are the rear-end and intersection collisions most associated with whiplash and soft-tissue injury.A central focus of the guide is what Dr. Justin Snyder calls "the 72-hour window." After a collision, the body releases adrenaline that can mask pain, leading people to believe they are uninjured."The most dangerous words we hear after a crash are 'I feel fine,'" said Dr. Justin Snyder, D.C., F.A.S.A., of Snyder Chiropractic & Acupuncture. "Adrenaline hides pain at the scene. It's often 24 to 72 hours later — once that wears off — that the neck stiffness, headaches, and back pain set in. Getting evaluated early can catch a hidden injury while it's still easy to treat, instead of letting it become chronic."The guide outlines the injuries most frequently seen after Tulsa-area collisions — whiplash, neck and back pain, post-traumatic headaches, and soft-tissue strains — and provides a step-by-step list of what to do after a crash, including documenting the scene and seeking evaluation within the first 72 hours.To support local accident victims, Snyder Chiropractic & Acupuncture offers a free car accident injury evaluation for qualifying patients, with same-day appointments often available. The practice works directly with auto insurance, Personal Injury Protection (PIP), Medical Payments (MedPay) coverage, and personal injury attorneys.About Snyder Chiropractic & AcupunctureSnyder Chiropractic & Acupuncture is a Tulsa-based chiropractic practice led by Dr. Justin Snyder, D.C., F.A.S.A. (Fellow of the Acupuncture Society of America), a graduate of Cleveland Chiropractic College. With 19 years in practice and more than 56,000 adjustments performed, Dr. Snyder has been named "Best Chiropractor in Tulsa" by the TulsaPeople A-List for 10 consecutive years (2016–2026) and holds a 4.9-star rating across more than 400 Google reviews. The practice offers on-site digital X-ray imaging, same-day appointments, and a free car accident injury evaluation for qualifying patients, and works with PIP/MedPay coverage and attorney liens. Snyder Chiropractic & Acupuncture is located at 4146 S Harvard Ave Ste F-5, Tulsa, OK 74135. Phone: (918) 749-7772.

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